Brett Favre Says Deion Sanders 'Would Be Great' as Southern Miss' Head Coach

Southern Mississippi alumnus Brett Favre threw another Hall of Famer into the mix as his alma mater looks to replace head coach Jay Hopson.

Favre believes Deion Sanders "would be great for Southern Miss," per the Hattiesburg American's Joshua Capers.

"I think he would do a tremendous job, and we all know he can recruit, and we all know that he can bring attention," the legendary quarterback said.

Hopson resigned after the Golden Eagles' 32-21 defeat to South Alabama in their season opener. The school tabbed co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden as the interim head coach.

Sanders is burnishing his coaching resume in the Texas high school ranks. He worked at Prime Prep Academy, a charter school he helped found, before its closure in 2015. From there, he moved on to the offensive coordinator gig at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported last November the 53-year-old was a candidate in Florida State's coaching search. The Seminoles eventually hired Mike Norvell from Memphis.

Perhaps Favre's endorsement will help Sanders if he aspires to lead the Golden Eagles.