WWE Raw Ratings Decrease with Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee Featured

WWE Raw saw a drop in viewership this week, as Monday night's episode of Raw on USA Network averaged 1.689 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Monday's episode of Raw faced some stiff competition, as it was the first episode of the year to go up against Monday Night Football. Because of that, Raw fell off from last week's average viewership of 1.725 million.

The main event of Monday's show pitted WWE champion Drew McIntyre against Keith Lee in a non-title match. The bout carried an important stipulation, as WWE producer Adam Pearce noted that if Lee could beat McIntyre, he would face him for the title at Clash of Champions provided Randy Orton is unable to compete due to injury.

McIntyre and Lee were at each other's throats after brawling backstage before the match, but before a satisfying conclusion could be reached, RETRIBUTION interfered and prevented a clear winner from being determined.

The Hurt Business came out to brawl with RETRIBUTION, and Raw went off the air after McIntyre and Lee dove over the top rope and onto everyone who was fighting on the floor.

Earlier in the night, McIntyre declared that his title match against Orton at Clash of Champions will be an Ambulance Match provided Orton recovers from the three Claymore Kicks that McIntyre hit him with last week.

Raw also featured a steel cage match pitting Seth Rollins against Dominik Mysterio. Rollins won after getting pushed to his limit, but he was livid after the fact since Murphy nearly cost him the match.

Rollins assaulted Murphy, which suggests a Rollins vs. Murphy feud could be forthcoming on the red brand.

Also, Asuka beat Mickie James to retain the Raw Women's Championship, but it wasn't without controversy as the referee stopped the match despite James seemingly not tapping out. The official apparently believed James was injured or in some type of distress.

After the match, Zelina Vega cut a promo on Asuka and suggested that she wants to be the Empress of Tomorrow's next challenger.

Raw played host to a champion vs. champion match as well, and it was the Raw tag team champions the Street Profits who beat the SmackDown tag team champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in the highly anticipated bout.

