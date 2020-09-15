Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Flex and PPR Top 50 Outlook

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Flex and PPR Top 50 OutlookSeptember 15, 2020
Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season brought with it plenty of fantasy surprises, breakouts and, unfortunately, injuries. One of the most notable ones, as it relates to fantasy, is the high-ankle injury suffered by New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Thomas will try to play through the injury. However, this is still a notable storyline for the millions of fantasy managers with Thomas in their lineups. There's a very real chance that Thomas will have to hit the bench against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.
The Indianapolis Colts lost starting tailback Marlon Mack for the year with a torn Achilles.
For those looking to replace a player like Thomas, Mack or Miami Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker (hamstring) in Week 2, we're going to examine the top 50 flex options and some potential waiver-wire targets.
Rankings are based on points-per-reception scoring.
Fantasy Flex 50, Week 2
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
3. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
5. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
10. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
14. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
15. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
16. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
18. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
19. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
20. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
21. DJ Moore, WR Carolina Panthers
22. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
23. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
24. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
25. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
26. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
27. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
28. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
29. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
30. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
31. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
32. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
33. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
35. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
37. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
38. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
39. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
40. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
41. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
42. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
43. Zach Ertz, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
44. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
45. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
46. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
48. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
49. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
50. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Week 2 Waiver-Wire Targets
Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Though rookie second-round pick Cam Akers was widely thought to be the heir apparent to Todd Gurley, the Los Angeles Rams instead leaned more heavily on longtime backup Malcolm Brown against the Dallas Cowboys.
While Akers had 14 carries, Brown had 18 to go with three receptions, 110 total yards and two touchdowns.
The reality is that Brown is still part of a committee and probably not a high-end fantasy option, but he should remain a viable flex starter for the foreseeable future. There's a good chance that he's available too, as he's rostered in just 25 percent of Yahoo leagues and eight percent of ESPN leagues.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
As previously noted, Week 1 saw some pretty big fantasy-relevant injuries, including the torn Achilles suffered by Colts running back Marlon Mack.
"I know [Mack's] going to be in not only my ear, but the rest of the backs' ear until he gets back— whatever his status is—in order to make sure we can uphold his part and make sure that the running back group is not a dropoff," Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor said, per ESPN's Mike Wells.
Taylor becomes Indianapolis' primary ball-carrier and a must-add if you can find him. However, receiving back Nyheim Hines is a more realistic waiver-wire target, as he's rostered in just 21 percent of Yahoo leagues and 34 percent of ESPN leagues.
Hines held a good amount of PPR value even before Mack's injury. He had eight receptions, 73 total yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
While Jaguars rookie wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. isn't going to outright replace a fantasy star like Michael Thomas or DeVante Parker, he can be a serviceable flex option moving forward. It's clear that Jacksonville wants him involved in the offense, as the Colorado product had two carries and three receptions in his NFL debut.
Shenault finished with 47 total yards and a touchdown.
Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II was an efficient 19-of-20 for 173 yards and three touchdowns against the Colts, and as long as he's playing at a high level, Shenault's fantasy value will continue to grow. Consider the rookie a claim-and-stash target for now, though upcoming games against the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals could make him a fantasy starter.
Shenault is rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues and seven percent of ESPN leagues.
*Yahoo and ESPN percentages from FantasyPros.