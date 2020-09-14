Titans' Rashaan Evans Ejected for Throwing Punch at Broncos' Jake Butt

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans was ejected in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Denver Broncos for throwing a punch at Broncos tight end Jake Butt.

Evans was credited with making one tackle prior to his quick exit. Two plays after his penalty, Drew Lock hit Noah Fant for the first touchdown of the game.

Some on social media compared the punishment levied against Evans to the lack of discipline for New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. Video showed Jordan punching into a pile of players during his team's 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That doesn't change the fact Evans' infraction warranted an ejection.

The Titans placed Adoree' Jackson on injured reserve prior to Monday's game, and Johnathan Joseph suffered an arm injury that left him questionable to return. Losing Evans left the defense even more shorthanded.

The 2018 first-round pick can expect to hear from the NFL. A first offense for striking a player carries a $10,500 fine.

Evans put together a solid 2019, starting every game and finishing with 111 tackles and 2.5 sacks. That built some optimism for what he'd have in store for 2020, and excitement grew further after head coach Mike Vrabel named him one of three Offseason Performers of the Year.

Now, Evans will look to redeem himself in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.