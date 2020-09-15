Report: Saints' Michael Thomas Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks with Ankle Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is likely headed to the sidelines for a few weeks with an ankle injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.



The injury stems from a Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after which Thomas believed he could continue playing. Two days of attempted recovery have proven that tougher than originally thought.

The 2016 second-round pick has been durable to start his career and missed only one game in his first four seasons in the league.

The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL and led the league in catches the last two years, as well as in receiving yards in 2019.

In fact, Thomas set the single-season receptions record last year with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. It further cemented his status on the short list of best wide receivers in the NFL, and the Saints offense will sorely miss his dominant presence if he is out for significant time.

They can still turn toward Alvin Kamara on the ground and the combination of Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders and Jared Cook in the air, but the Saints are far more dangerous with Thomas lined up on the outside.