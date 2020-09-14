WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 14

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

September 14 promised a special In Your Face edition of Monday Night Raw. Competing against the return of NFL, WWE had a huge plan for the night to make this spectacular for wrestling fans.

Drew McIntyre returned to action against Keith Lee. His good friend has been on a roll since debuting on Raw including defeating the WWE champion's rival Randy Orton at WWE Payback. Would these training partners go to the next level together, or would The Viper ruin their friendly competition?

Dominik Mysterio had a chance to finally shut up Seth Rollins in a steel cage match. Could Rey Mysterio's son pull off an incredible upset? Which members of the Mysterio family would be at ringside? Would Murphy attempt to get involved after his savage beatdown at the hands of the frustrated family the previous week?

A long-time veteran performer, Mickie James finally got another chance to be champion. Asuka stood in her way. This massive title clash had potential to change the course of the women's division.

As a part of the quarterly Brand-to-Brand Invitational, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura graced the red brand with their presence. The champions wanted to show they were the dominant team in WWE over The Street Profits in a Champions vs. Champions clash.

This In Your Face Raw promised so much. It was just a matter of whether the red brand could deliver. Would the talent shine through? Would the booking get everyone talking?