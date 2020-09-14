American Ninja Warrior 2020: Results and Top Highlights from Episode 2

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

The ninjas returned Monday for the second week of the revamped Season 12 of American Ninja Warrior inside The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

This season is much different from previous years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of traveling from city to city, everything is taking place in one location. Fans may not be in attendance, but ANW has set up monitors around the course for the ninjas' friends and family to watch.

Instead of a buzzer being a guarantee to move to the next round, only the top 12-14 performers will advance to the next stage of the competition. With so many new ninjas trying to establish themselves this year, the veterans are working harder than ever to earn their spot in the next round.

Even though it is still an individual competition, veteran ninjas led teams of three with two amateur ninjas by their side.

As usual, the course received a few updates between episodes. Here are the six obstacles featured Monday:

Shrinking Steps

Lunatic Ledges

Ring Chaser

Rib Run

Ferris Wheel

Warped Wall

This week also saw the return of the Power Tower. The two fastest runners of the night competed to see who gets to bring the other two ninjas on their team to the semifinals regardless of how they finish.

Cassie Dierks was the first runner of the night. She owns a cat cafe and had one of her rescues watching her on the monitor next to the course. Unfortunately, she lacked the jumping ability of her feline friends and fell on the second obstacle.

Last year, Taylor Amann impressed a lot of fans with her performance on the course. She and two of her fellow pole-vaulters ran the course. Amann made it to the fourth obstacle with a quick time before falling on Rib Run.

The show paused to play a special video about ninjas supporting the Black Live Matter movement before JJ Woods took to the course. The fan favorite went out on Ring Chaser in one of the most surprising falls of the night.

Newcomer Ashley McConville was the first ninja of the night to make it up the Warped Wall and hit the buzzer, becoming only the 10th woman to make it up the wall on a qualifying course. Her boyfriend, Caleb Bergstrom, fell on just the third obstacle after making it to Las Vegas last year.

Abel Gonzalez was up next and finished the course in 1:36 to set the pace for his fellow ninjas moving forward. Ethan Swanson was able to best Gonzalez's time with a run of 1:04 and celebrated with a backflip on the top of the Warped Wall.

Jamie Rahn revealed he lost part of his thumb during an accident with a circular saw before he took to the course. Captain NBC didn't let his injury stop him from getting to the top of the Warped Wall and hit the buzzer.

Nick Hanson's homemade course in Alaska was destroyed by a storm this year and he was unable to train the way he usually does. He looked winded by the fifth obstacle but made it through and became the first person to make it up the Mega Wall to win $10,000.

Jesse "Flex" Labreck and Daniel Gil were arguably the two most recognizable ninjas to compete this week. Labreck set a new record with her fourth qualifying finish. Gil was the final runner of the night and capped things off by hitting the buzzer.

Jake Murray set the fastest time of the night to put himself on the Power Tower with Swanson. The two speed demons and close friends raced up the tower, but it was Murray who hit the buzzer to keep his teammates in the competition. Here is a list of the competitors who advanced to the next round:

Jake Murray (Finished)

Ethan Swanson (Finished)

Jackson Twait (Finished)

Daniel Gil (Finished)

Cameron Baumgartner (Finished)

Abel Gonzalez (Finished)

Donovan Metoyer (Finished)

Jamie Rahn (Finished)

Chris DiGangi (Finished)

Gabriel Hotchkiss (Finished)

Jesse Labreck (Finished)

Roo Yori (Finished)

Ashley McConville (Finished)

Caitlyn Bergstrom (Fell on Ferris Wheel)

The qualifying runs will continue next week when a few dozen ninjas take their shot at the course.

