Ryan Fitzpatrick to Remain Dolphins' Starting QB over Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores confirmed Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starting quarterback for Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

The decision comes despite a 21-11 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 1, featuring three interceptions and no touchdowns from Fitzpatrick.

Tua Tagovailoa will remain the backup for the Dolphins.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft is coming off a hip injury that ended his final season at Alabama, something that has played a role in the team's depth chart.

"That is definitely part of the conversation—for sure," Flores said earlier this month, per Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel. "We're at 10 months. It was a pretty serious injury. He looks good, though. ... He's healthy. He's moving around to his right and to his left. But yes, that's part of the conversation."

Tagovailoa also has to make the adjustment to the NFL in a year when the offseason was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, Fitzpatrick will remain the starter while bringing plenty of experience to an otherwise young roster.

The 37-year-old appeared in 15 games last year for Miami, starting 13, while finishing with 3,529 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with only 13 interceptions. He helped lead the team to five wins as a starter despite low expectations going into the season, including an upset victory over the Patriots in Week 17.

In 16 years in the NFL, Fitzpatrick has spent time with eight different organizations while throwing 210 career touchdown passes.

It should be enough to earn a longer leash with the Dolphins in 2020.