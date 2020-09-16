Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 2

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 2September 16, 2020
Well, that was certainly a week.
If you drafted a running back in the top five in 2020, you are probably happy after the initial slate of NFL games. Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers scored a pair of touchdowns. So did Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. And Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints.
However, if you spent a high pick on Saints wideout Michael Thomas, you aren't so pleased. He had a very un-Thomas-like three catches for 17 yards in the Saints' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's now expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
That's the thing about Week 1. In the best of years, there's no telling what will happen once the games start. In 2020, with a shortened camp and no preseason, there was exponentially more uncertainty.
Still, whether you rolled to a win or stumbled to 0-1, there's only one to thing to do: move on to Week 2. That means checking the waiver wire and looking at rankings for the upcoming slate.
Hopefully, you've already done the former. Now it's time for the latter.
As Bill Belichick would say, we're on to Cincinnati.
Quarterbacks
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at HOU)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (@LAC)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Kyler Murray, ARZ (vs. WAS)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. NE)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. DET)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at DAL)
- Josh Allen, BUF (at MIA)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. BAL)
- Drew Brees, NO (at LV)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. CAR)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Cam Newton, NE (at SEA)
- Jared Goff, LAR (at PHI)
- Philip Rivers, IND (vs. MIN)
- Ryan Tannehill (vs. JAX)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (at GB)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at NYJ)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (at CLE)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (vs. NYG)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. LAC)
- Gardner Minshew II, JAX (at TEN)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (at CHI)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (at IND)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. NO)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at TB)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Tyrod Taylor, LAC (vs. KC)
- Drew Lock, DEN (at PIT)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (vs. BUF)
There were no shortage of big Week 1 quarterback performances. Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers both threw four touchdowns. Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals gashed the San Francisco 49ers for 91 yards and a score on the ground. And Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons cleaned up in garbage time against Seattle.
Still, it's early in the season. Don't overreact to one performance. This isn't to say that matchups don't matter. But we don't yet know whether what we saw in Week 1 was the start of a trend or a one-off event.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Josh Allen, Buffalo (at MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]
Allen had himself a day against the hapless Jets in Week 1, topping 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards while posting three total touchdowns. Those passing numbers may take a dip Sunday in Miami, but the Dolphins just had all kinds of trouble with another mobile quarterback in New England's Cam Newton.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]
Rodgers ripped through the Minnesota defense Sunday like it was tissue paper, throwing for 364 yards and four scores in a shootout win. Now he gets to return home to Lambeau Field to face a Lions defense that just made Mitchell Trubisky look like a quality NFL starter. Who knew that was possible?
BAD MATCHUPS
Daniel Jones, New York Giants (at CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
Despite a rotten stretch of opponents to open the season, Jones still has value as a matchup play or part of a platoon at quarterback. But these early matchups can't be ignored—Sunday's trip to Chicago is the second of three straight games against defenses that were among the 10 stingiest in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season.
Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]
Watson's a hard player to sit—even in an unfavorable matchup. But the Ravens allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2019 and looked to be in midseason form last week against Cleveland. Last year against the Ravens, Watson put up just 181 total yards with zero touchdowns and an interception.
SLEEPER
Philip Rivers, Indianapolis (vs. MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900]
Rivers didn't have a great debut with the Colts: 363 passing yards, a touchdown and two picks in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Don't give up on the veteran quarterback yet, though. On Sunday, the Colts host a Minnesota Vikings team whose defense was just shredded by Rodgers.
WEEK 2 QB RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at TB)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (at CHI)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NO)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at LV)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at IND)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DET)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at LAC)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (at CLE)
- Kenyan Drake, ARZ (vs. WAS)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. KC)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (at NYJ)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (at DAL)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. LAR) [INJURED]
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. MIN)
- David Johnson, HOU (vs. BAL)
- Chris Carson, SEA (vs. NE)
- Mark Ingram, BAL (at HOU)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. CIN)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. NYG)
- Benny Snell Jr., PIT (vs. DEN)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (vs. CAR)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at MIA)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR at (PHI)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (at PIT)
- James Robinson, (JAX at TEN)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. MIN)
- James White, NE (at SEA)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at HOU)
- Tarik Cohen, CHI (vs. NYG)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (at GB)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at PIT) [INJURED]
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at ARZ)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at MIA)
- Cam Akers, LAR (at PHI)
- Peyton Barber, WAS (at ARZ)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. CAR)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at GB)
- Sony Michel, NE (at SEA)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. KC)
- Boston Scott, PHI (vs. LAR)
- Jerick McKinnon, SF (at NYJ)
- Latavius Murray, NO (at LV)
- Frank Gore, NYJ (vs. SF)
- James Conner, PIT (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
- Jordan Howard, MIA (vs. BUF)
- Chase Edmonds, ARZ (vs. WAS)
- Chris Thompson, JAX (at TEN)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (at IND)
The word of the week at running back was "chalk." On Sunday alone, three of the top four picks in most fantasy drafts (McCaffrey, Elliott and Kamara) turned in two-touchdown outings.
This isn't to say there weren't surprises. Malcolm Brown emerged as the No. 1 fantasy option (for now, at least) in the Los Angeles Rams backfield, topping 100 total yards with a pair of touchdowns.
It's still far too early to throw in the towel on underperforming early draft picks, though—or to put too much stock in one big game from the likes of Brown. It can be difficult to be patient after a Week 1 loss, but it's still usually the wisest course.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons (at DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]
Gurley's Falcons debut was OK—14 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Things should improve Sunday against a Cowboys team that just lost middle linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to a broken collarbone and gave up that big game to Brown in Los Angeles.
Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]
Jones dominated backfield touches for the Buccaneers against the Saints, piling up 82 total yards on 19 touches. This week, the Buccaneers host a Carolina Panthers team that gave up the most PPR fantasy points to running backs in 2019 and just surrendered 139 total yards and three touchdowns to Josh Jacobs of the Raiders.
BAD MATCHUPS
Chris Carson, Seattle (vs. NE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]
Carson only had 12 touches for 66 yards in Sunday's win over the Falcons, but a pair of receiving touchdowns bailed him out in fantasy. The sledding won't get any easier Sunday night at home against the Patriots—no team gave up fewer fantasy points to running backs in 2019 than New England.
David Johnson, Houston (vs. BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
Johnson fared pretty well in his Texans debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, tallying 109 total yards and scoring a touchdown. With Duke Johnson's ankle dinged up, David Johnson could be in for a heavy workload against the Ravens—but it's a bad matchup, and Baltimore just did a good job of bottling up Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
SLEEPER
Adrian Peterson, Detroit (at GB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]
Peterson was a surprisingly large part of Detroit's offense in Week 1, pacing the team on the ground with 14 carries for 93 yards. There's no guarantee he'll see that kind of work Sunday in Green Bay, but if he does, there's a good chance of at least flex production—the Packers were a top-10 fantasy matchup for running backs in 2019.
WEEK 2 RB RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. DET)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ (vs. WAS)
- Julio Jones, ATL (at DAL)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. LAC)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. NYG)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at PHI)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at IND)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (at TEN)
- DJ Moore, CAR (at TB)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (at DAL)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. MIN)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. CIN)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Cooper Kupp. LAR (at PHI)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. NE)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. KC)
- Kenny Golladay, DET (at GB) [INJURED]
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at ARZ)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (at LV)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at MIA)
- Julian Edelman, NE (at SEA)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (at PIT) [INJURED]
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Will Fuller V, HOU (vs. BAL)
- A.J. Green, CIN (at CLE)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at HOU)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (at CLE)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. SF)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. NE)
- Sammy Watkins, (KC at LAC)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (at CHI)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. BAL)
- DeSean Jackson, PHI (vs. LAR)
- Marvin Jones, DET (at GB)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (vs. DET)
- John Brown, BUF (at MIA)
- Preston Williams, MIA (vs. BUF)
- Henry Ruggs III, LV (vs. NO)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Mike Williams, LAC (vs. KC)
- Parris Campbell, IND (vs. MIN)
- Anthony Miller, CHI (vs. NYG)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (at CHI)
In 2019, Michael Thomas set a new NFL single-season record with 149 receptions. He averaged almost 108 yards per game and finished as the No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy football by a sizable margin.
On Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thomas had only three catches for 17 yards on five targets. Adding injury to insult, he hurt his ankle late in the win.
After relatively positive initial reports, the hammer fell Tuesday night. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Thomas is expected to miss "several weeks."
Thomas also wasn't the only big name at the position who suffered an injury. Both Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers (head) and DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins (hamstring) got hurt Sunday, so we'll have to check practice reports later in the week before inserting them in fantasy lineups.
GOOD MATCHUPS
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts (vs. MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]
Like most of the Indianapolis offense, Hilton's Week 1 numbers were underwhelming—he caught less than half of his nine targets and failed to amass even 55 receiving yards. Luckily for Hilton's fantasy managers, the Colts face a Minnesota secondary that just gave up fat stat lines to the top three wideouts for the Packers.
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]
While Robert Woods had a big game in Week 1 (six catches, 105 yards), Kupp was held in check—just four catches for 40 yards against the Cowboys. The 27-year-old should get back on track Sunday in Philadelphia—if Week 1 was any indication, the Eagles secondary hasn't improved much over last year's leaky unit.
BAD MATCHUPS
Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. KC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]
Allen was a disappointment in Week 1—just four catches for 37 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chargers will be forced to throw more in Week 2 against the high-flying Chiefs, but between Tyrod Taylor's limitations as a passer and a rotten fantasy matchup, Allen is a clear fade.
DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Metcalf picked up right where he left off as a rookie, averaging almost 24 yards per catch and finding the end zone against the Falcons. But that big game came against one of the league's worst defenses. On Sunday night in Seattle, Metcalf draws maybe the NFL's best cornerback in reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.
SLEEPER
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay (vs. Detroit) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600]
Valdes-Scantling had a big Week 1 against Minnesota, reeling in four of six targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. The 25-year-old wideout has been known to explode one week and then vanish for two, so there's risk involved with trusting him in fantasy. But there could be a nice reward as well given a favorable matchup with the lowly Lions.
WEEK 2 WR RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (at LAC)
- George Kittle, SF (at NYJ) [INJURED]
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at HOU)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. NO)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. LAR)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (at KC)
- Evan Engram, NYG (at CHI)
- Jared Cook, NO (at LV)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (at DAL)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at PHI)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. LAR)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. BUF)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at GB)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Jack Doyle, IND (vs. MIN)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. CAR)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at ARZ)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Noah Fant, DEN (at PIT)
- Chris Herndon, NYJ (vs. SF)
- Greg Olsen, SEA (vs. NE)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (vs. NYG)
- O.J. Howard, TB (vs. CAR)
- Ian Thomas, CAR (at TB)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (at TEN)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (at CLE)
- Dan Arnold, ARZ (vs. WAS)
- Irv Smith Jr, MIN (at IND)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. BAL)
Week 1 at the tight end position was, um…yeah.
In San Francisco, George Kittle appeared well on his way to a Kittle-esque day. But after injuring his knee just before halftime, he wasn't targeted the rest of the way.
In Washington, the Eagles' Zach Ertz hauled in an early touchdown. But so did teammate Dallas Goedert, who had over five times as many receiving yards.
It's not that the position lacked good games from big names. Mark Andrews caught two touchdowns in Baltimore. Travis Kelce opened the season with a solid performance against the Houston Texans (six catches, 50 yards, TD).
It was far from an ideal beginning, but if you spent an early pick on an every-week starter, there's not much else to do but roll them out and hope for a rebound.
Panic moves are rarely good ones.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. KC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]
If Week 1 was any indication, trusting any passing-game weapons for the Chargers in 2020 is not for the faint of heart. But the Chargers will have to throw more in Week 2 to keep pace with the Chiefs, and Kansas City gave up the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends a year ago. Henry should at least be a low-end starter in Week 2.
Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (at DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600]
Hurst's Atlanta debut was depressingly uneventful—despite 450 passing yards from Ryan, the tight end caught just three passes for 38 yards. However, his matchup this week speaks to a potential bounce-back—only two teams surrendered more PPR fantasy points to tight ends in 2019 than the Cowboys.
BAD MATCHUPS
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]
Gronkowski's debut with the Buccaneers last week in New Orleans wasn't close to what fantasy managers were hoping for. Things aren't likely to improve in Week 2—the Panthers allowed the fewest fantasy points to tight ends in the NFC last season, and last week Carolina held Darren Waller of the Raiders in check (six catches, 45 yards).
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (at PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]
Higbee was relatively quiet for the Rams in Sunday night's win over the Cowboys, catching three passes for 40 yards. That was in one of the most favorable fantasy matchups for the tight end position. This week's tilt with the Eagles in Philadelphia is one of the worst—Philly gave up the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends last season.
SLEEPER
Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (at ARZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]
This is a deep sleeper play, but Thomas has a couple of things going for him in Week 2. He showed signs of life in the season opener against the Eagles, posting a four-catch, 37-yard, one-TD stat line. He also faces an Arizona Cardinals team that had trouble defending tight ends last year and were getting gashed by Kittle last week before the star tight end got nicked up.
WEEK 2 TE RANKINGS
Kickers and Team Defenses
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at HOU)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at LAC)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Robbie Gould, SF (at NYJ)
- Wil Lutz, NO (at LV)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. NE)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (at IND)
- Zane Gonzalez, (ARZ vs. WAS)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at DAL)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. CAR)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. DET)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at MIA)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. NO)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Joey Slye, CAR (at TB)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. LAR)
- Matt Prater, DET (at GB)
- Michael Badgley, LAC (vs. KC)
- Nick Folk, NE (at SEA)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at PIT)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. BAL)
- Sam Sloman, LAR (at PHI)
- Josh Lambo, JAX (at TEN)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. MIN)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. CIN)
- San Francisco 49ers (at NYJ)
- Buffalo Bills (at MIA)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. DEN)
- Chicago Bears (vs. NYG)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. JAX)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at LAC)
- Minnesota Vikings (at IND)
- Baltimore Ravens (at HOU)
- New Orleans Saints (at LV)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. WAS)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CAR)
- Los Angeles Rams (at PHI)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. CIN)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. DET)
- Philadelphia Eagles (vs. LAR)
- New England Patriots (at SEA)
- New York Giants (at CHI)
- Washington Football Team (at ARZ)
- Seattle Seahawks (vs. NE)
- Indianapolis Colts (vs. MIN)
- Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE)
- Denver Broncos (at PIT)
- Dallas Cowboys (vs. ATL)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (at TEN)
- Carolina Panthers (at TB)
OK, so about last week's defensive recommendations.
On paper, the Eagles and Colts both had favorable Week 1 matchups against talent-deficient offenses in the Washington Football Team and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sadly, NFL games are not played on paper. The Eagles and Colts both spit the bit, each allowing 27 points and notching little in the way of big plays in upset losses.
Um…oops?
It happens with defenses. All you can do is get back on the horse, check out the Week 2 matchups and try again.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tennessee Titans Defense/Special Teams (vs. JAX) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]
The Jaguars played much better offensively in Week 1 than most expected, knocking off the visiting Colts. But this is still a team short on firepower that will be on the road against the sneaky good Titans. Edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney will also have had that much longer to learn the playbook for his new squad.
Tyler Bass, Buffalo (at MIA)
Many fantasy managers aren't especially keen on trusting first-year kickers. But Bass should be good for a decent statistical outing Sunday against a Dolphins defense that gave up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to kickers in 2019.
BAD MATCHUPS
New England Patriots Defense/Special Teams (at SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900]
The new-look Patriots defense acquitted itself well in Week 1: 11 points allowed, three takeaways and a sack against the Dolphins. Sunday night's game isn't against Miami, though—it's against Wilson and a Seahawks offense that just roasted the Falcons like a Christmas ham in Atlanta.
Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. BAL)
Fairbairn was a letdown in what appeared to be a good scoring matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, managing just two extra points. The last time these teams met, Fairbairn's day was even worse—the Texans were annihilated 41-7.
SLEEPER
Cleveland Browns Defense/Special Teams (vs. CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,800]
I threw up in my mouth a little just typing that. The Browns just got waxed by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. But this isn't a road game against the reigning NFL MVP. This is a home game against a Bengals team with a rookie quarterback making his second NFL start (Joe Burrow) at the helm of a team that won two games last season.
WEEK 2 KICKER RANKINGS
WEEK 2 DEFENSE RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/FLEX Rankings
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (at TB)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at CHI)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. NO)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at LV)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at IND)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. DET)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. DET)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (at LAC)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at CLE)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, ARZ (vs. WAS)
- DeAndre Hopkins, RB, ARZ (vs. WAS)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at DAL)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. KC)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SF (at NYJ)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at LV) [INJURED]
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (at DAL)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- James Conner, RB, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. LAC)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at LAC)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. LAR) [INJURED]
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. MIN)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (vs. NYG)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at PHI)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at IND)
- David Johnson, WR, HOU (vs. BAL)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (at TEN)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (at TB)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (vs. NE)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (at NYJ)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at DAL)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at HOU)
- Mark Ingram, RB, BAL (at HOU)
- Odell Beckham, Jr., WR, CLE (vs. CIN)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (vs. MIN)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at PHI)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. NE)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. NYG)
- Benny Snell Jr., PIT (vs. DEN)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (vs. CAR)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. NO)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. KC)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at MIA)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (at GB) [INJURED]
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at ARZ)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO (at LV)
- Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR at (PHI)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at MIA)
- Julian Edelman, WR, NE (at SEA)
- Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (vs. LAR)
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (at PIT)
- James Robinson, RB, (JAX at TEN)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at PIT) [INJURED]
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Will Fuller V, WR, HOU (vs. BAL)
- A.J. Green, WR, CIN (at CLE)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (vs. MIN)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (at HOU)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (vs. KC)
- James White, RB, NE (at SEA)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at CLE)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (vs. ATL)
- JK Dobbins, RB, BAL (at HOU)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (at CHI)
- Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI (vs. NYG)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, DET (at GB)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (vs. SF)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. NE)
- Sammy Watkins, WR, (KC at LAC)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (at PIT)
- Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (at CHI)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. BAL)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at ARZ)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (at MIA)
- Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL (at DAL)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (at PHI)
- DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI (vs. LAR)
- Peyton Barber, RB, WAS (at ARZ)
- Marvin Jones, WR, DET (at GB)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. CAR)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. DEN)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at GB)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at PHI)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB (vs. DET)
- John Brown, WR, BUF (at MIA)
- Sony Michel, RB, NE (at SEA)
- Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC (vs. KC)
- Preston Williams, WR, MIA (vs. BUF)
- Boston Scott, RB, PHI (vs. LAR)
- Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV (vs. NO)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at LAR)
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF (at NYJ)
These overall rankings can be used when determining flex starters. Quarterbacks are not included—if a spot is superflex-eligible and you have an extra signal-caller to slot in that spot, it's an easy call.
Even bad quarterbacks will be more consistent in tallying fantasy points.
Again, at the risk of being repetitive, it's still much too early to go making sweeping roster moves. This isn't to say you shouldn't hit the waiver wire or pursue a trade in the interest of making your team better.
But knee-jerk moves based on a small sample size of data have an unnerving tendency to blow up in one's face.
No one likes starting the season 0-1.
But it's not the end of the world.
WEEK 2 TOP 100 OVERALL
DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings.
Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.
Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.