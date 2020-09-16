Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 2

0 of 6

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Well, that was certainly a week.

If you drafted a running back in the top five in 2020, you are probably happy after the initial slate of NFL games. Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers scored a pair of touchdowns. So did Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. And Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints.

However, if you spent a high pick on Saints wideout Michael Thomas, you aren't so pleased. He had a very un-Thomas-like three catches for 17 yards in the Saints' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's now expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

That's the thing about Week 1. In the best of years, there's no telling what will happen once the games start. In 2020, with a shortened camp and no preseason, there was exponentially more uncertainty.

Still, whether you rolled to a win or stumbled to 0-1, there's only one to thing to do: move on to Week 2. That means checking the waiver wire and looking at rankings for the upcoming slate.

Hopefully, you've already done the former. Now it's time for the latter.

As Bill Belichick would say, we're on to Cincinnati.