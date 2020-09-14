Larry Fitzgerald: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'Is the Truth and Has No Weaknesses'

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

After Kyler Murray's career outing during the Arizona Cardinals' season-opening 24-20 victory over San Francisco, future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was full of praise for his 23-year-old quarterback.

"Kyler is the truth and has no weaknesses," Fitzgerald said, per NFL.com's Michael Silver. "He has supreme understanding of the system, along with great arm strength, acute accuracy and nimble agility. The dude is a real problem."

Murray, the No. 1 pick in 2019 and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, connected on 26 of 40 passes for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 91 yards and another touchdown.

The Oklahoma product was on track to be the only player in the league to rush for 100 yards Sunday, but the Cardinals closed their win with a pair of kneeldowns of five and four yards. So he lost nine yards and added two carries onto what had been an 11-carry, 100-yard game, which would've bested his career-high 93 rushing yards in Week 5 against the Bengals last season.

Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler in his 17th season, was on the receiving end of four of those passes, collecting 34 yards. His quick thinking also helped set up the Zane Gonzalez field goal that pulled the Cardinals to within three at the break: After a short gain from DeAndre Hopkins with the clock ticking, Fitzgerald relayed the ball back to center Mason Cole, allowing him to snap the ball to Murray for the spike with two seconds remaining.

Hopkins, who had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his Cardinals debut, later praised Fitzgerald's football IQ, but the legendary wideout wanted to give credit where he believed it was due—to Hopkins and Murray, the future of his team and the league.

"Those two [Murray and Hopkins] will have a dynamic relationship for years to come," Fitzgerald said. "The future is certainly bright."