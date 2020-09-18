Upcoming MLB Free Agents Boosting Their Stock the Most in 2020

0 of 11

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

After Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, Stephen Strasburg and Zack Wheeler all signed megadeals last offseason, the upcoming MLB free-agent class could be a letdown.

Aside from the lack of star power, there is also no telling what sort of impact the revenue that teams have lost will have on spending.

Despite that uncertainty, a handful of upcoming free agents have played their way into a better position in the shortened 2020 season.

From an NL Cy Young candidate to a utility infielder making good on a one-year deal, the following 10 players have all boosted their earning power.