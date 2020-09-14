Ohio State CB Shaun Wade Declares for 2021 NFL Draft, Forgoes Eligibility

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With uncertainty surrounding the Big Ten college football season, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade has declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

The redshirt junior announced his decision on social media Monday:

Wade has a chance to be taken in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft, with Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicting the cornerback to go No. 18 overall in his latest mock draft.

The 6'1", 195-pound cornerback made an impact all over the field during the past two seasons with the Buckeyes, totaling four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two sacks.

He was especially impressive covering in the slot:

After playing alongside first-round draft picks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette last season, he was expected to take on a bigger role this year. He was on the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list in the preseason, recognized as one of the top defensive players in college football.

However, the Big Ten season was postponed in August as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wade's father, Randy Wade, was among the biggest detractors of the decision and organized a protest outside Big Ten headquarters last month. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day also released a statement calling for the season to start in the fall.

Big Ten presidents and chancellors reportedly met Sunday to discuss plans for the upcoming season but have not yet held a vote, per Adam Rittenberg and Heather Dinich of ESPN.

While the Buckeyes await their fate for the 2020 season, Wade will instead focus on his future and prepare for the NFL draft. He joins teammate Wyatt Davis in opting out, as well as other potential high draft picks such as Oregon's Penei Sewell and LSU's Ja'Marr Chase.