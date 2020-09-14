CeeDee Lamb Says 'I'm Not Really Too Pleased with Myself' After Cowboys Loss

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

CeeDee Lamb had a respectable five catches for 59 yards in his NFL debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he still wasn't satisfied after his Dallas Cowboys suffered a 20-17 loss.

"Honestly, I'm not really too pleased with myself or my performance," Lamb said after the game, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I feel like there's a lot more stuff that I left on the table. ... I could have played a lot faster. I could have done a lot of things better to be a better option and better target for Dak."

Dak Prescott mostly relied on Amari Cooper in the passing attack, targeting his No. 1 option 14 times for a total of 10 catches and 81 receiving yards. The quarterback did look to Lamb on one of the biggest plays of the game—a 4th-and-3 at the Rams 11-yard line—but he was tackled short of the line to gain.

The Cowboys entered the year with high expectations, returning most of the offense that led the NFL in yards gained last season. The addition of Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick of the 2020 draft was expected to make this unit nearly unstoppable, but it was held to just 17 points in Week 1.

Lamb will hope to provide more help down the line for Dallas.