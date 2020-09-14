NFL Referee Tony Corrente Defends OPI Call on Michael Gallup-Jalen Ramsey Play

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys fans and players, along with several objective observers, cried foul at the late offensive pass interference call on Michael Gallup that arguably cost the Cowboys a chance at tying or winning Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Referee Tony Corrente isn't flinching in the face of criticism.

"I can tell you it was clear and obvious on the field, of a hand into the opposing player. A full arm extension that created separation. In all situations that would be called. We're not going to allow that at any time of the game," Corrente told reporters after the Rams' 20-17 win. "There were two officials from two different angles that had a very good look at it, and they didn't hesitate whatsoever. It was that clear and obvious."

Here's the play in question (around the 1:20 mark):

Dak Prescott found Gallup on what appeared to be a beautiful 47-yard throw and catch despite tight coverage from Jalen Ramsey, putting Dallas in field-goal range before the officiating crew called it off because of offensive pass interference.

Replays did not appear to show anything more than two players jostling for position. Gallup did slightly extend his arm for separation, but Ramsey had his arm locked as they ran downfield. If anything, it appeared to be a situation where a no-call was warranted as two players did some standard downfield jockeying.

Ramsey felt differently, saying he would have been "really upset" had the call not been made.

The OPI all but ended any chance Dallas had of tying the game, pushing the Cowboys deep into their own territory with under a half-minute remaining.