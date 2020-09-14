Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of September 14

1 of 5

The Mysterio family enjoyed a moment of unity and vengeance to close out last week's show, unloading with a series of kendo stick shots about the body of Murphy. The seemingly happy ending could give way to further heartbreak and disappointment Monday as Dominik battles Seth Rollins inside a steel cage.

Could, but will not.

The rivalry between Dominik and Rollins will come to a head with the young star finally exorcising the demon that is The Monday Night Messiah, beating him for the biggest victory of his young career.

It needs to happen.

WWE risks burning out the fan base every time Dominik battle either Rollins or Murphy at this point, if it has not already. Realistically, the program has stretched well over three months at this point, with many angles and matches between those involved along the way.

It is time to wrap things up, freshen them up and give Dominik the signature victory over the former WWE and Universal Champion that will pay this thing off appropriately.

That will happen Monday night and the WWE Universe will rejoice.

Not just because the young man earned the win, but because they don't have to see these two as on-screen foes for some time.