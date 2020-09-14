Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of September 14

Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of September 14September 14, 2020
High-profile, main event-quality matches headline an explosive episode of WWE Raw Monday night, a battle between two of the top women on the black and gold brand takes place on NXT and a possible retort from The Boss highlights this week's episode of SmackDown.
The jam-packed week of WWE television will continue to set the stage for the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV on September 27 while All Elite Wrestling wraps up loose ends as it prepares to set the stage for its November 7 Full Gear pay-per-view.
Dive deeper into the announced matches and segments for both shows and find out what to expect with these predictions for the impending week in pro wrestling TV.
Rivalry Between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins Ends Inside Steel Cage
The Mysterio family enjoyed a moment of unity and vengeance to close out last week's show, unloading with a series of kendo stick shots about the body of Murphy. The seemingly happy ending could give way to further heartbreak and disappointment Monday as Dominik battles Seth Rollins inside a steel cage.
Could, but will not.
The rivalry between Dominik and Rollins will come to a head with the young star finally exorcising the demon that is The Monday Night Messiah, beating him for the biggest victory of his young career.
It needs to happen.
WWE risks burning out the fan base every time Dominik battle either Rollins or Murphy at this point, if it has not already. Realistically, the program has stretched well over three months at this point, with many angles and matches between those involved along the way.
It is time to wrap things up, freshen them up and give Dominik the signature victory over the former WWE and Universal Champion that will pay this thing off appropriately.
That will happen Monday night and the WWE Universe will rejoice.
Not just because the young man earned the win, but because they don't have to see these two as on-screen foes for some time.
New Challenger Arrives After Asuka Survives Challenge from Mickie James
Mickie James' return to prominence has been fun for long-time fans of the decorated performer, but her championship encounter with Asuka will not end in her favor Monday night as Asuka successfully retains. More importantly than The Empress' victory or James' latest championship opportunity is the challenger(s) who will present themselves in the wake of the contest.
Be it the Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Natalya and Lane, or the debuting Mandy Rose, Asuka will come face-to-face with the woman (or women) she will be tasked with defending her title against on September 27 at Clash of Champions.
The announcement on social media this past weekend that The Miz was successful in his attempt to persuade SmackDown officials to trade Rose suggests that there was a sense of urgency in committing the trade. Like, perhaps, the need for a top contender ahead of a rapidly approaching pay-per-view.
If that is the case, things get harrier, with a potential heel turn involved that would essentially rewrite an entire year's worth of creative developments for The Golden Goddess.
Shotzi Blackheart Establishes Herself as Premiere Competitor in Women's Division
Shotzi Blackheart has enjoyed a slow and steady rise in NXT but Wednesday night on the USA Network, she will compete in her highest-profile match to date as she battles women's champion Io Shirai in a non-title match set up by a tense confrontation a week ago.
With Robert Stone and Aliyah sure to be in attendance, Blackheart may not earn the win she desires, but she will make the most of the opportunity and deliver a performance that firmly establishes herself as a top star in the division.
Charismatic and energetic as the day is long, she has become one of the cult favorites among the NXT faithful and her penchant for running Stone over with her tank is never not funny. Given that rivalry with the manager extraordinaire and his top charge, the likelihood that they do not interfere in some form or fashion is incredibly low.
Look for them to ruin Blackheart's chances of victory while escalating that program and, in the process, further elevating Shotzi's star as she establishes herself a key part of a division that is quietly one of the best in all of WWE.
The Last Vestiges of Best Friends vs. Inner Circle
Orange Cassidy's win over Chris Jericho in the Mimosa Mayhem Match at All Out wrapped up that chapter of the program and Wednesday night on Dynamite, Best Friends Chuck Taylor and Trent will finish things off with The Inner Circle when they defeat Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Brawl.
And yes, there will be a minivan.
Taylor and Trent have been on the hottest run of their careers here in 2020 and it makes sense that they would emerge from their rivalry with Santana and Ortiz as the victors.
The match will be wild, chaotic, probably feature one last interaction between Cassidy and The Inner Circle, but will see the babyfaces avenge Trent's mom's van with a signature win that keeps them in the hunt for a tag title opportunity.
The question is whether Jericho and Jake Hager will make their presence felt.
They are, after all, selfishly chasing the same tag titles that Santana and Ortiz have clamored for since their arrival in AEW. Might this match be the start of a schism within the once impenetrable Inner Circle?
Sasha Banks Fails to Show Up for Response to Bayley's Heinous Attack
Anyone who caught any of the week one NFL action on Fox was subject to the ads for this week's SmackDown, which promised Sasha Banks would have a response to Bayley's explanation for her betrayal of The Boss.
While that sounds very much like a WWE angle, do not expect it to happen.
WWE Creative already booked Nikki Cross as the No. 1 contender for Bayley's title at Clash of Champions and will likely be focused on presenting the latest chapter in that particular rivalry. So much so that taking the focus off Cross and putting it on Banks at this point would make very little sense.
It would also rob fans of the moment The Blueprint struts back onto TV and unleashes hell on her former friend-turned-bitter rival. After months of storytelling, a red-hot backstabbing and a surprisingly great promo from Bayley that told her side of the story, the audience deserves better than a rushed conclusion.
Maybe Bayley adorns a blue wig and pretends to be Banks, openly mocking her and further adding fuel to the fire. That would be more than acceptable. What would not is an actual appearance from Banks, who should stay off television until after Clash of Champions.