NFL Week 1 Overreaction: Are the Cam Newton Patriots for Real?

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The hot take: Cam Newton and the New England Patriots can excel using Cam Newton's legs

It wasn't long ago there was speculation the New England Patriots were going in the tank this year. They crashed with a 4-4 second half in 2019 before burning in the first round of playoffs, and then key players Tom Brady, Jamie Collins Sr., Kyle Van Noy, Dont'a Hightower (2020 opt-out) and Marcus Cannon (2020 opt-out) fleed the wreckage in the offseason.

But New England signaled it wasn't giving up when it signed former MVP Cam Newton to replace Brady, and the 31-year-old three-time Pro Bowler looked a lot like his old self as the Pats beat the nuisance Miami Dolphins with relative ease to kick off the season Sunday.

Newton ran nearly as often as he threw (15 carries versus 19 pass attempts) and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Patriots made an obvious effort to take advantage of his unique combination of size, strength and speed in a 21-11 victory.

But is that a sustainable model? The Dolphins had no idea what to expect from Newton, who started just two games last season and wasn't himself as a result of a balky shoulder for much of the 2018 campaign. Now, opposing teams will be prepared for that approach, and the challenges will only grow with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on the upcoming schedule.

A more significant concern could be that Newton has already been victimized by wear and tear as a result of the constant contact that made him so effective before shoulder and foot injuries derailed his last two seasons in Carolina.

Never count out Bill Belichick, but the Pats' 2020 climb remains steep.

The verdict: Newton's body is unlikely to hold up, and future opponents are likely to wise up