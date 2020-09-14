5 Takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 Loss

0 of 5

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys opened the 2020 season in the Los Angeles Rams' new building, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The contest went down to the final drive, but the visiting team came up short.

Despite the 20-17 final score, the Cowboys and Rams accumulated a combined 802 total yards. The teams scored most of the points in the first half. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Dallas passed on a field goal, which in hindsight went down as a costly decision on head coach Mike McCarthy's behalf.

Nonetheless, Dallas had opportunities to hit its stride in the second half but came away with just a field goal to show for it. On top of the defeat, the Cowboys may have lost two starters for an extended period.

We'll break down five takeaways from the Cowboys' 20-17 loss to the Rams and what some of this means for the team going forward.