Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch Ruled out vs. Rams with Collarbone Injury

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their key defenders in the first half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a collarbone injury. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted the linebacker jogged to the locker room.

