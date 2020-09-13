Safeway Open 2020: Stewart Cink Earns First PGA Tour Win Since 2009

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

For the first time since 2009, Stewart Cink has won on the PGA Tour.

The veteran golfer finished 21 under at the Safeway Open in Napa, California, after shooting a seven-under 65 on Sunday to win the tournament. He topped Harry Higgs (-19) and four golfers at 18 under (Doc Redman, Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard).

Sunday's win was shared equally by the Cink family, with his son Reagan serving as his caddie. It was a feel-good moment on multiple levels for the Cinks and a great way to open the new PGA Tour season:

Cink had a dominant weekend, shooting a 65 on Saturday as well. He had just one slip-up on Sunday, with a bogey No. 17. He more than made up for it, however, with eight birdies.

He finished the day with an average driving distance of 324 yards, a driving accuracy of 78.6 percent and 72.2 percent of greens hit in regulation, per PGATour.com.

As for the event's other big names, Phil Mickelson (-10), Sergio Garcia (-3 and cut) and Jordan Spieth (-1 and cut) all finished well off the lead.

Up next on the schedule is a big one—the U.S. Open kicks off Thursday.