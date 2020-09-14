US Open Golf 2020: Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson will try to extend his remarkable run of form into the 2020 U.S. Open.

The FedEx Cup champion finished in the top two in each of his last four starts, including victories at the Northern Trust and Tour Championship.

Due to the run that began with a tie for second at the PGA Championship, Johnson is listed as the favorite to take home the title at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

Jon Rahm, who dueled with Johnson for the duration of the three-week FedEx Cup, has the next-best odds, but there is a significant gap between the Spaniard and Johnson.

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa is part of a group further down the odds chart that carries more value than Johnson and are more than capable of coming away with 2020's second major title.

U.S. Open Odds

Dustin Johnson (+650; bet $100 to win $650)

Jon Rahm (+1100)

Xander Schauffele (+1400)

Rory McIlroy (+1400)

Justin Thomas (+1400)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1800)

Webb Simpson (+2000)

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Preview

The only thing missing from Johnson's incredible last month of golf is a major crown.

Johnson crossed winning the FedEx Cup off his resume, but right now, that only includes one major title from the 2016 U.S. Open.

Since earning his lone major championship, Johnson recorded six rounds of 72 or lower at the U.S. Open and took third two years ago at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

In his last four starts, the 36-year-old carded one round over 70 and five rounds of 65 or lower, including a second-round 60 at the Northern Trust.

While Johnson is a fine pick to take home the second major of his career, more value could be found lower down the betting.

The disparity between Johnson and Rahm on the odds chart is a bit befuddling given how close the Spaniard played the American during the FedEx Cup.

The 25-year-old has shot 66 or lower in six rounds over the last three tournaments, and he took a tie for 13th at the PGA Championship.

In four of his last five major starts, Rahm has finished in the top 15. The lone exception to that was a missed cut at the 2019 PGA Championship.

If Rahm avoids a high-scoring round, like he had Thursday at the BMW Championship and at the Tour Championship second round, he could be a fixture at, or near, the top of the leaderboard for four days.

Xander Schauffele should also be in that position given his ability to remain in contention at the most important events on tour.

Schauffele is coming off four rounds of 67 or better at East Lake Golf Club, and he owns five top-10 major finishes dating back to the 2017 U.S. Open.

If you think Johnson and Rahm are valued too low to win the tournament, Schauffele may be the pick since he carries a decent price for his Grand Slam form.

Most of the golfers with the lowest odds to win the U.S. Open are solid candidates to win, but one to fade is Bryson DeChambeau.

Since his tie for fourth at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau missed the cut at the Northern Trust and did not finish above 20th in the other two FedEx Cup events.

Additionally, DeChambeau has not finished above 15th in his five starts at the U.S. Open and missed the cut on two occasions.

