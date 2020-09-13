Scottie Scheffler Withdraws from 2020 US Open After Positive COVID-19 Test

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler will not participate in the 2020 U.S. Open that starts Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

On Sunday, the tournament announced he withdrew from the tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test.

"We are sorry to lose a member of the USGA family in this year’s field," USGA's senior managing director John Bodenhamer said. "We look forward to welcoming him back to the U.S. Open for many years to come."

The PGA Tour's official website noted Branden Grace, who has played in seven U.S. Opens in the past, will replace Scheffler, who is asymptomatic and resting at home.

Scheffler has impressed this season.

He has seven top-10 finishes since September 2019, including a tie for fourth place at the PGA Championship. He also finished in fifth place in the FedExCup and tied for fourth in the Northern Trust.

Scheffler was at his best in the Northern Trust when he shot a 59 in the second round. Nick Pietruszkiewicz of ESPN noted he became the 11th player in PGA Tour history to shoot less than 60 and the second-youngest to do so at 24 years old.

The Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports) noted he is on the shortlist of contenders for the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year alongside Viktor Hovland, Harry Higgs and Maverick McNealy.