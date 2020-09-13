Cubs' Alec Mills Throws 1st Career No-Hitter vs. Brewers; 16th in Team History

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills completed a no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, allowing only three walks in the 12-0 road win.

The 28-year-old had five strikeouts in the win yet remained efficient with just 114 pitches to complete the nine innings.

The no-hitter is the 16th in team history for the Cubs but the first against the National League Central rival Brewers. Though Carlos Zambrano threw a no-hitter in Miller Park in 2008, it came against the Houston Astros as a result of a hurricane.

Jake Arrieta had the last no-no for Chicago in 2016.

Mills' performance ranks as one of the most surprising no-hitters in recent memory thanks to his background:

The right-hander had only made 14 career starts in the majors entering the day, eight of them coming this season. He produced a 4.74 ERA before facing Milwaukee, with a quality start in only half of his appearances.

Despite his history, Mills was at his best Sunday by keeping the hitters off balanced:

The Brewers sent 12 different batters to the plate and none of them could get a hit, with Christian Yelich finishing 0-for-3.

It was also enough for the Cubs to improve their lead in the division while moving to 28-20 on the season. Milwaukee fell to 20-24 with the loss.