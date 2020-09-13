NFL Scores Week 1: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Opening Games

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers recorded the most points during the Matt LaFleur era in their Week 1 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers posted some of the best quarterback numbers from Sunday afternoon, as he threw for four touchdowns in the 43-34 victory.

As he typically is, Davante Adams was Rodgers' top target in the passing game. Adams hauled in 14 passes for 156 yards and a pair of scores to top the production chart for fantasy wide receivers.

Josh Jacobs did not produce the same high volume of yardage, but he found the end zone on three occasions for the Las Vegas Raiders. The second-year running back used a game-winning score in the fourth quarter to eclipse Christian McCaffrey's Week 1 totals.

The majority of Sunday's top fantasy stars were high draft picks. Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson led their respective teams to 38 points, while McCaffrey had two scores in the loss to the Raiders.

Week 1 Results

New England 21, Buffalo 11 (top fantasy star: Cam Newton: 15-of-19, 155 passing yards; 15 carries, 75 rushing yards, two TDs)

Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 20 (Gardner Minshew II: 19-of-20, 173 yards, three TDs)

Las Vegas 34, Carolina 30 (Josh Jacobs: 25 carries, 95 yards, three TDs; four receptions, 46 yards)

Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6 (Lamar Jackson: 20-of-25, 175 yards, three TDs; seven carries, 45 yards)

Seattle 38, Atlanta 25 (Russell Wilson: 31-of-35, 322 yards, four TDs)

Buffalo 27, New York Jets 17 (Josh Allen: 33-of-46, 312 yards, two TDs; 14 carries, 57 yards, TD)

Chicago 27, Detroit 23 (Mitchell Trubisky: 20-of-26, 242 yards, three TDs)

Green Bay 43, Minnesota 34 (Aaron Rodgers: 32-of-44, 364 yards, four TDs)

Washington 27, Philadelphia 17 (Carson Wentz: 24-of-42, 270 yards, two TDs, two INTs)

Top Fantasy Football Stars

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay

Rodgers had to wait until the final minute of the second quarter to throw his first touchdown of the season.

Once he connected on that scoring play with Adams, Rodgers discovered more confidence in the pocket and picked apart the Minnesota defense.

The 36-year-old hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 45-yard touchdown right before halftime. He hooked up with Adams again in the third quarter and then found Allen Lazard for six points in the final stanza.

A year ago, Rodgers produced four or more touchdowns on two occasions, and his team's highest point total occurred against the Raiders on October 20. Sunday's final score beat out the number earned against the Raiders by one.

The four-score performance from Rodgers could be a sign of things to come this season for the Packers since they face a favorable matchup with the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas

Jacobs beat out McCaffrey in a showdown of top fantasy running backs at Bank of America Stadium.

The Alabama product ran for a touchdown in the first, third and fourth quarters to help his team win its first official game as the Las Vegas Raiders.

The third of Jacobs' scampers into the end zone was the game-winning touchdown with 4:08 remaining on the clock.

Jacobs totaled 93 rushing yards on 25 carries and added 46 yards on four receptions. McCaffrey had three more rushing yards but eight fewer yards in the passing game. Jacobs also had one more score than the top draft pick in most fantasy leagues.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden made the case for Jacobs to receive more national recognition after his performance, per Eddie Paskal of the team's digital team:

With his three scores, Jacobs has close to half of his seven rushing scores as a rookie. On three occasions in 2019, he had two rushing touchdowns. Sunday marked the first time he had three on the ground.

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay

Adams recorded his second-highest receiving yardage total in a regular-season game under LaFleur.

The three-time Pro Bowler made one of the best catches of Week 1 on his first score, as he tiptoed the sideline to haul in a pass from Rodgers.

Adams followed that up with a third-quarter score that extended Green Bay's lead to 19 points.

The 27-year-old caught 14 of his 17 targets and finished with 156 receiving yards. It was his second 150-yard outing in the regular season in LaFleur's two-year tenure as a head coach. He also had 160 receiving yards in the playoffs against Seattle.

The start to Adams' season was the opposite of what he experienced against Chicago in 2019, when he caught four passes for 36 yards.

In addition to Adams' high level of production, Green Bay has to come away from Sunday pleased with the other receiving numbers. Valdes-Scantling, Lazard, Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones all caught four passes, and seven players had a reception.

