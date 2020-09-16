Dream Feuds for Heel Roman Reigns in WWE

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Once Roman Reigns finally turned heel, it opened a whole new world of directions for his character to go.

No longer is The Big Dog handcuffed in only playing the role of the powerful, tenacious babyface who fights for what's right. For years, we've seen what that has to offer. Now, we get to witness what destruction he can create with Paul Heyman by his side steering him on a darker path.

With this new dynamic, there are several opponents who stand out as interesting feuds we should all look forward to that are either brand new or have a fresh twist now that he's the heel in the fight.

Between the draft, random trades and the wrestlers already on the SmackDown roster, let's discuss some of the Superstars who should cross path with Reigns in upcoming dream feuds for the newly villainous universal champion.