Dan Snyder: 'It's Possible!' Washington Football Team Stays as Permanent Name

While the Washington Football Team was viewed as a placeholder name until the organization found another one, owner Dan Snyder admitted it could be permanent.

"Sure, it's possible!" Snyder told Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal (h/t Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk). "If the Washington Football Team name catches on and our fans embrace it, then we would be happy to have it as our permanent name. I think we have developed a very classy retro look and feel."

The franchise announced in July it would retire the name "Redskins," only to announce later in the month it would go by the Washington Football Team during the 2020 season. The team indicated it would try to determine a new name in the future.

"The decision to use 'Washington Football Team' for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input," the team said in a release.

Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera were both expected to play key roles in helping develop the new name, as the team initially explained.

The owner recently added that he wants the new name to be one that stands for a long time.

"We want our future name and brand to stand for something that unifies people of all backgrounds and to continue to be a source of pride for the next 100 years or more," Snyder said.

The Washington Football Team made its debut Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the franchise has been selling jerseys and other merchandise.

It appears the team will allow fan reaction to determine the future of the name.