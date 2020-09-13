Week 2 Waiver Wire: Breakout Fantasy Football Pickups After Opening Sunday

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

NFL action went into full swing Sunday. We saw the usual peak performers post big numbers, though several players who remain on the waiver wire made strong cases for roster spots looking ahead to Week 2.

Usually, you should fade older running backs on the other side of 30 years old. Well, the Detroit Lions have a unique playmaker who still has a lot more left in the tank. He's an anomaly who belongs on your roster.

Along with an upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a record-holder in a rookie running back who's flown under the radar—partially because of the team's low expectations.

Lastly, the Carolina Panthers have a new regime with head coach Matt Rhule at the forefront. He dialed up a play for his deep threat that should catch your eye. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has someone who can stretch the field and rack up fantasy points in chunks.

The following waiver-wire pickup suggestions are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Week 2 Waiver-Wire Pickups

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (34 percent rostered)

RB James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (56 percent rostered)

RB Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions (45 percent rostered)

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (18 percent rostered)

RB Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers (12 percent rostered)

WR Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears (56 percent rostered)

WR Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (30 percent rostered)

WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (46 percent rostered)

WR Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts (22 percent rostered)

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (55 percent rostered)

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack went down in the first half. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team believes he suffered a torn Achilles.

Mack exited the game with 56 yards from scrimmage. Without him, the Colts struggled to move the ball on the ground. Rookie second-rounder Jonathan Taylor logged nine carries for 22 yards, though he caught six passes for 67 yards as well.

Nyheim Hines recorded the Colts' only rushing touchdown and had the most targets (eight) among the running backs. Barring a free-agent signing, he'll share the majority load with Taylor if Mack misses multiple games or perhaps the remainder of the season.

In his first two seasons, Hines hauled in 107 passes for 745 yards and two touchdowns. Already comfortable in a pass-catching role, he can boost his fantasy value with more carries. The third-year running back will be a hot pickup next week.

RB James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (56 percent rostered)

If you didn't pick up James Robinson before Week 1, make sure you add him after he logged all the running back carries for the Jaguars Sunday.

Robinson racked up 90 yards from scrimmage as the Jaguars' workhorse ball-carrier. He also broke a record for most rushing yards (62) in an NFL debut for an undrafted rookie running back.

Before the season opener, the Jaguars placed Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) on injured reserve. Fellow tailback Ryquell Armstead has been on the reserve/COVID list since September 4.

Although you may not feel good about Robinson's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans' front seven with Jadeveon Clowney, his high volume of potential touches should lead to points as it did against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

Until Armstead or Ozigbo returns, keep Robinson plugged into the flex spot. He could top 20 touches per contest if the Jaguars remain competitive in their games.

RB Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions (45 percent rostered)

At 35 years old, Adrian Peterson can still fill the role of downhill ball-carrier and lead a backfield. He broke loose for a 21-yard gain against the Chicago Bears and finished with 114 yards from scrimmage Sunday.

Although Peterson just signed with the team last week, he handled the lion's share of the rushing workload. Kerryon Johnson and rookie second-rounder D'Andre Swift recorded seven and three carries, respectively. Peterson also did more with fewer plays than Swift. Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke tallied the snap count:

With Johnson's injury history and Swift hip issue during camp, Peterson should maintain a rushing workload between 12-15 carries per game. Next week, the Lions will play the Green Bay Packers who allowed 134 rushing yards to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Peterson could have another big day.

If you're going to drop (Marlon) Mack, Peterson can fill that RB2 or flex position in Week 2.

WR Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (30 percent rostered)

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Robby Anderson displayed some chemistry. They connected on a deep 75-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

Anderson beat rookie cornerback Damon Arnette on a double-move and streaked by safety Erik Harris for a long touchdown.

On the following play, Bridgewater completed a pass to Anderson for a successful two-point conversion.

Before the big touchdown, Anderson caught five passes for 40 yards, which shows a working rapport with Bridgewater.

Because of Bridgewater's efficiency and Anderson's speed, the Panthers can pose a consistent vertical threat to pass defenses despite the quarterback's history of conservative play from the pocket.

If Anderson averages more than 14 or more yards per reception this season, he's definitely worth a roster spot. The Panthers will go on the road to face a young Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary in Week 2.