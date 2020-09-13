Power Ranking Every Active WWE and AEW Trio and Faction

0 of 16

Credit: WWE.com

There are few better ways to maximize the use of a large roster in professional wrestling than through factions and trios.

Not only does it help get more performers on television, it also gives those who may be struggling to make an impact on their own the opportunity to feed off the popularity and legitimacy of their stablemates en route to their greatest success to date.

Over the years, groups like The Four Horsemen, Evolution and The Shield have spawned enormous stars and created some of the most memorable moments of their generations.

Today, WWE and AEW are dominated by both trios and factions.

Some are better than others. Others revolutionized the industry.

In celebration of the sheer wealth of talent in wrestling, and the success they are finding in groups, enjoy this look at the best and most effective factions and trios in both AEW and WWE today.