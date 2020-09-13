Black Lives Matter Protest Blocks NBA Media Bus After Lakers vs. Rockets

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Protestors seeking justice following the death of Salaythis Melvin, who was killed in a police shooting in the Florida Mall parking lot in Orange County, Florida, blocked an NBA media bus after the conclusion of the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-96 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Sam Amick of The Athletic, Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (among others) provided more information:

The Lakers-Rockets game took place at AdventHealth Arena, which is located on ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Florida.

Protestors appeared to implore the NBA for help in raising awareness about Melvin, with one sign specifically asking Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to stand with them.

Melvin, a 22-year-old Black man, was shot in the back and killed by an Orange County, Florida, sheriff's deputy on Aug. 7. Ivan Pereira of ABC News provided more information:

"Melvin was part of a group that was stopped by police outside the Florida Mall in Orange County. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said one of the four suspects, who was not Melvin, had an arrest warrant and was wanted in connection for a shooting.

"As authorities were attempting to arrest Melvin, he took off on foot and was pursued by Orange County Sheriff’s Office Agent James Montiel, according to a police affidavit. The deputy said he saw Melvin had a handgun in his waistband, according to a police affidavit.

"Montiel allegedly told Melvin to drop his weapon, but Melvin kept running, according to the affidavit.

"Montiel said Melvin turned his head and started to face him while holding the gun, which prompted the officer to shoot Melvin, the affidavit said. Melvin was struck in the back and later died in the hospital, police said.

"One of the six videos released Tuesday shows another deputy drive toward the chase and Melvin is seen in the distance running before falling to the ground. At least four officers surround Melvin who is groaning in pain and they handcuff him before administering first aid.

"During this time, one of the deputies is heard calling Melvin a racial slur. An ambulance doesn't arrive on the scene until eight minutes after the shooting."

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is the home to the last stretch of the NBA season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the season to be suspended for four-and-a-half months. The league reconvened in one location in Disney World near Orlando, Florida, beginning with the regular season on July 30.

The Melvin killing happened one week afterward, roughly a 20-minute drive from the NBA's game location.

The league has been a leader in the sports world amid the fight against systemic racism, with players frequently voicing their opinions in support of social justice and taking action via protest and other means.