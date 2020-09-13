Fantasy Baseball 2020: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 8

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle has been one of the most successful pitchers in Major League Baseball whom we have not paid much attention to.

The 25-year-old owns a pair of 10-strikeout performances over his past three games. Since he is available in a good chunk of fantasy baseball leagues, he is worth the pickup for the coming week.

Some of the other top waiver-wire targets are players who have heated up in recent weeks and could be difference-makers as the fantasy regular season comes to a close.

Two of those players could go head-to-head when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees face off next weekend at Yankee Stadium.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver-Wire Pickups

Tyler Mahle, SP, Cincinnati

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Mahle's two-best outings both occurred against the Chicago Cubs.

The right-handed hurler fanned 10 Cubs hitters August 28 in a performance that caught the attention of some fantasy baseball players. Two weeks later, Mahle punched out 11 Cubs, but he suffered his first loss after giving up three earned runs.

Mahle is an attractive pickup because of his high volume of strikeouts and the potential to make two starts over the next week. He is scheduled to go head-to-head with Carlos Martinez and the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, which would then put him in line to face the Chicago White Sox Friday or Saturday.

In two starts against St. Louis, Mahle conceded five earned runs over 10 innings and struck out eight batters.

The Reds have an off day Thursday and play a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, so the exact date for Mahle's next start could be dependent on which starters are used in those games.

If his strikeout rate remains at a decent level, Mahle could stick on your roster for the entirety of the fantasy baseball playoff stretch.

Bobby Dalbec, 1B/3B, Boston

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Sometimes you just have to take advantage of the hot hand at the plate.

Boston's Bobby Dalbec fits that description perfectly since he is coming off five consecutive games with a home run.

The infielder is eligible at first base and third base in most fantasy leagues, so that could help carve out a roster spot for him.

Since September 5, Dalbec has a trio of multi-hit performances and a RBI in six straight starts. The home run streak is the obvious draw, but since the 25-year-old has reached base at a decent clip, you can justify the pickup for other stat categories.

After a day off Monday, the Red Sox visit the Miami Marlins for a three-game set before hosting the New York Yankees over the weekend.

Miami's pitching staff will be coming off seven games in five days, and the Yankees have struggled in all aspects of their pitching game lately. Even if he does not mash a home run in every game, Dalbec is worth the selection based off his matchups and potential to reach base in every contest.

Deivi Garcia, SP, New York Yankees

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Deivi Garcia has been one of the few bright spots within the Yankees pitching staff.

The 21-year-old rookie lasted seven innings in his most recent outing against the Toronto Blue Jays. He struck out six batters while allowing two earned runs.

In each of his three starts, the right-handed hurler has sat down six opposing batters on strikes, which is an impressive rate for a first-year player.

Garcia is projected to match up with Toronto for his next start, which may happen Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. The top pitching prospect should also get a crack at the Red Sox over the weekend, and that could suit his strengths since Boston has had struggles at the dish.

If anything, Garcia is worth the pickup for a week because he will have a pair of starts in which he could put up a good amount of strikeouts and a decent ERA.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from MLB.com.