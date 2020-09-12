Plane with 'Houston Cheats Bang Bang' Sign Flies over Astros vs. Dodgers Game

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Houston Astros' first visit to Dodger Stadium since the team was disciplined for cheating during their 2017 championship season surprisingly didn't result in a warm reception for the team.

Prior to Saturday's series opener between the Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, an airplane carrying a banner reading "Houston Cheats Bang Bang" flew above Dodger Stadium:

That was hardly the only way Dodgers fans made their displeasure with the Astros known:

Major League Baseball announced in January an investigation determined the Astros used a camera placed in center field and their video replay room to decipher signals from opposing teams.

The signs were then relayed to the dugout, where players would hit "a nearby trash can with a bat to communicate the upcoming pitch type to the batter."

Houston defeated the Dodgers in seven games in the 2017 World Series to win the first championship in franchise history.