Video: Watch Hillcrest Stun Wetumpka HS on Epic Game-Winning Lateral TD Sequence

There was no band on the field, but the Hillcrest High School Patriots from Alabama still pulled off one of the greatest game-ending lateral plays in football history Friday night to shock the Wetumpka High School Indians.

WVTM noted Hillcrest quarterback Ethan Crawford started the play with a quick pass to running back Marcus Wilkins and then, after nine laterals and a fumble that narrowly squeaked out of the hands of a Wetumpka defender, Crawford was back in possession of the ball and ran for the game-winning touchdown.

The stunning 34-30 win kept the Patriots undefeated at 4-0, while the Indians dropped to 2-2.

It was reminiscent of "The Play," which saw the Cal Golden Bears use several laterals on a kickoff return to defeat the Stanford Cardinal as time expired during a game in November 1982. The Stanford band was already on the field, leading to an unforgettable play-by-play call:

As MLB legend Yogi Berra once said, it ain't over till it's over.