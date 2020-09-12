Bayley Explains, Alexa Bliss' Dark Turn and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

The importance of Bayley delivering in her explanation for betraying Sasha Banks on the previous week's show could not be understated.

A lackluster, or even convoluted, reason for her shocking actions would handicap her feud with The Boss before it ever really got an opportunity to start.

The SmackDown women's champion needed to knock Friday's promo out of the proverbial ballpark to ensure continued intrigue and momentum for what WWE officials are undoubtedly counting on to be a major part of blue brand storytelling moving into the last quarter of 2020.

She did just that, providing logical reasoning for her actions. She simply cut off Banks before The Blueprint could betray her. She used Banks for her own professional benefit, and the moment she was no longer of use after they lost the Women's Tag Team Championships, Bayley dropped her.

WWE Creative has a tendency to overthink these sorts of explanations, while Bayley has, on occasion, been accused of going over-the-top on the mic. Here she struck the right tone, delivered the key lines expertly and escalated the rivalry to the point that fans will be clamoring for the opportunity to watch Banks kick her ass whenever The Boss returns from the injury angle.

The segment, one of the highest-profile of Friday's broadcast, was further proof of the growth Bayley has experienced as a performer since her much-needed heel turn late last year.