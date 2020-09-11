Safeway Open 2020: Sam Burns Cards 2nd-Round 65, Takes Lead into Weekend

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Only two rounds into the 2020 Safeway Open, the top of the leaderboard features multiple players at ten under par or better.

Friday's action ended with Sam Burns leading the way at 15-under, though contenders remain across the field with each player in the top ten shooting ten-under or better through the second round.

Silverado Country Club in Napa, California, is begging golfers to continue taking advantage of it and few obliged as well as Sam Burns.

Burns shot a 65 on Friday to enter the lead thanks to a near-perfect found that saw him sink nine birdies with the only miscue a double-bogey on No. 11 after his tee shot found the water. Overall, Burns has hit 88.89 percent of his greens in regulation.

Here's a look at the top of the leaderboard heading into Saturday:

Safeway Open 2020 Leaderboard

1. Sam Burns (-15)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Harry Higgs (-13)

T3. Cameron Percy (-12)

T3. Russell Knox (-12)

T3. D.J. Trahan (-12)

T6. James Hahn (-11)

T6. Doug Ghim (-11)

T8. Pat Perez (-10)

T8. Rob Oppenheim (-10)

T8. Tom Hoge (-10)

T8. Brian Stuard (-10)

Notables: T16. Charl Schwartzel (-8), T34. Jim Furyk (-6), T34. Harold Varner III (-6), T34. Phil Mickelson (-6), T108. Jordan Spieth (-1)

Full leaderboard via PGATour.com



Highlights

While Burns remains in the lead, Harry Higgs put together the round of the day (62) to move up 34 spots into sole possession of second place.

Not only did Higgs put together a bogey-free round with seven birdies, he sank the shot of the day with an albatross on No. 9 to end his round. Higgs' tee shot on the par five went 331 yards and sat on the right of the fairway with 230 yards to the pin. His second shot landed on the lip of the green and rolled straight into the cup.

After a birdie on No. 9 in his first round, the double eagle counts as a massive improvement.

"I was looking forward to taking a nap all afternoon long and I may be too jacked up now to actually fall asleep," Higgs quipped after his improbable shot.

Yet the course was playing easy enough that Higgs' jump from 35th to 2nd place didn't even register among the biggest movers of the day.

Beau Hossler's round of 65 sent him 82 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 34th alongside Jim Furyk (six-under) and Kevin Streelman, who each gained 64 spots on the leaderboard Friday.

That's not to say it played well for every pro.

Among the players to miss the cut at five-under were Keegan Bradley (four-under), Shane Lowry (three-under), Sergio Garcia (three-under), Brant Snedeker (one-under) and Jordan Spieth (one-under).