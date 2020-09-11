Yankees News: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Close to Returns from Injuries

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

After ending their five-game losing streak Wednesday, the New York Yankees have received good news about injured stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Judge and Stanton are getting "very close" to returning.

"They're both feeling well, they're both doing well," he said. "Hopefully we're in the final days before they start getting some at-bats and playing with us."

The Yankees this season have been hit by injuries as hard as any team in Major League Baseball. Stanton, Judge, Gio Urshela, Jonathan Loaisiga, James Paxton and Tommy Kahnle are all on the injured list.

Gleyber Torres returned to the lineup Saturday after missing two weeks with a strained hamstring.

Stanton has been out since Aug. 8, when he strained his left hamstring against the Tampa Bay Rays. The four-time All-Star was hitting .293/.453/.585 with three homers in 14 games.

Judge re-injured his right calf Aug. 26 in his first game back after he missed the previous two weeks. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year had looked like an MVP candidate and owns a .292/.343/.738 slash line plus nine homers and 20 RBI in 18 games.

The Yankees entered Friday's doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles in third place in the AL East with a 22-21 record. They were 1.5 games ahead of the O's for the final playoff spot in the AL and two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for second place in the division.