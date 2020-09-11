Tom Brady's Arm 'Looks Stronger Than What We Saw Last Year,' Says Bucs GM

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has no concerns about Tom Brady's arm strength heading into the 2020 season.

Licht spoke about where Brady's game is at based on what he's seen during training camp and practice leading up to Sunday's opener at the New Orleans Saints.

"One thing that strikes me is that he doesn't look like he's any older," he told reporters. "Actually, his arm looks stronger than what we saw last year on tape."

The Bucs have spent most of the offseason hyping Brady's arm amid questions about how he would hold up heading into his age-43 season. Last season, his yards per attempt (6.6) and yards per completion (10.9) were his lowest over the last decade.

"The guy can make every throw," head coach Bruce Arians told Peter King of NBC Sports last month. "He threw a ball 60 yards the other day to [wide receiver] Scotty Miller that was on a dime. The thing about our offense is you throw it to the guy that's open. If Tom [sees an open man deep], he takes the shot. If not, read it out."

NFL.com's Chris Wesseling offered this assessment of Brady, who he ranked as the 19th-best starting quarterback heading into Week 1:

"Dial up Game Pass and rewatch a 39-year-old Brady or even a mid-30s Peyton Manning. Now contrast the short-area foot quickness with Brady's 2019 season—unequivocally, the bleakest stretch of his unparalleled career. The difference, to these eyes, is stark. And the football cognoscenti is in denial about the diminished agility and arm strength over the past two calendar years."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If anyone with the Bucs would be able to properly assess Brady's arm strength, it's Licht. The 49-year-old worked as a college scout for the Patriots in 1999 when Brady was drafted and worked in the front office as assistant director of player personnel (2002) and director of player personnel (2009-11).

Tampa Bay's skill-position players should ease the burden on Brady after the Patriots struggled to find playmakers on the outside last season. Mike Evans' status for Week 1 is up in the air because of a hamstring injury, but Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski have the potential to dominate opposing defenses.

If Brady's arm strength is as good as the Buccaneers say it is, they have the potential to be a Super Bowl contender in the NFC.