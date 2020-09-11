Rams' Jalen Ramsey Says He Wants to Retire with LA After New $105M Contract

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams' long-term commitment to Jalen Ramsey has convinced the Pro Bowl cornerback that he hopes to end his career with the franchise.

After signing his five-year extension worth a reported $105 million, Ramsey told reporters he wants to be in Los Angeles "for the rest of my career."

Ramsey also addressed his emotions about receiving the most-lucrative deal for a cornerback in NFL history: "Words really can't fit what I felt. I felt relief. I felt like all my hard work had paid off. The trust and the respect that the whole Rams organization has had since they traded for me has meant a lot."

The Rams acquired Ramsey last October by sending their first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, as well as a fourth-round pick in 2021, to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ramsey recorded 33 combined tackles, four pass breakups and one interception in nine games for Los Angeles after the deal.

Since being drafted No. 5 overall by the Jaguars in 2016, Ramsey has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Pro Football Focus noted he's only allowed five 100-yard receiving games in the past six seasons dating back to his sophomore year at Florida State.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

At just 25 years old, Ramsey figures to have a lot of big years still ahead of him. He's already made the Pro Bowl three times and was on the All-Pro first team in 2017.

After missing the playoffs last year with a 9-7 record, the Rams are all-in to win in 2020.

Their core group of Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Jared Goff, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee is as good as any in the NFL.