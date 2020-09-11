WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 11

2 of 2

WWE opened the show with a graphic paying tribute to the lives that were lost on September 11, 2001, before going live in The Thunderdome with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman heading to the ring.

Heyman did his usual thing to promote his client before he asked Jey Uso to come to the ring. Uce came out looking more fired up than he has in a long time.

Uso said Heyman has a long history with his family and he has love for him. He thanked Paul E. for setting up his opportunity in the Fatal 4-Way last week but Heyman said it was actually Reigns' idea to have Uso replace Big E.

Reigns said he and his whole family are proud of Uso because he earned this opportunity to main event a PPV. The Big Dog then shifted gears and said he would whoop Jey at Clash of Champions because it is not his time to win the universal title.

Baron Corbin came out to complain about Reigns using nepotism to give his cousin a title shot and called it an abuse of power. This led to Sheamus coming out to agree with The King. Uso suggested a tag match before he took out both men by himself while Reigns just stood there and watched.

Grade: B+

Analysis

Reigns is so much more interesting with this new change in attitude. This segment was great because he both complimented and insulted his cousin in the same breath like he has been a heel doing this kind of thing for years.

It would have been better if this was just about Uso and Reigns but WWE needed to set up a tag match for later in the show, so it was somewhat necessary to include Corbin and Sheamus in some capacity.

Heyman, surprisingly, did not carry the load on the mic. The real power in this segment came from Reigns and Uso's interaction.