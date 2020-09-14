Courtland Sutton Ruled Out for Titans vs. Broncos with Shoulder Injury

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Denver Broncos star wide receiver Courtland Sutton is inactive for Monday night's season opener against the Tennessee Titans because of a shoulder injury.

Sutton had been listed as day-to-day after suffering a sprained AC joint in his shoulder during Thursday's practice. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sutton attempted to give it a go Monday night but will instead watch from the sideline.

Schefter noted Sutton is "really close."

The Broncos entered 2020 with high hopes thanks in large part to an offense boasting tremendous potential. Drew Lock looked strong in five starts to end last season with 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and a 64.1 completion percentage.

Sutton was a breakout star last year with 1,112 yards and six touchdowns on 72 receptions. He became the first Denver receiver to make the Pro Bowl since Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders in 2017.

Lock is surrounded by high-ceiling talent besides Sutton. Tight end Noah Fant, a first-round draft pick in 2019, averaged 14.1 yards per reception and tallied 562 yards as a rookie.

Jerry Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick in this year's draft, will likely take over as the Broncos' No. 1 wideout, with DaeSean Hamilton lining up on the other side of the field.