Bold Predictions for WWE and AEW for Rest of 2020

Bold Predictions for WWE and AEW for Rest of 2020September 12, 2020
With around three months left in 2020, it's time to make bold predictions for the rest of arguably the wildest year in wrestling history.
Through an ongoing pandemic and the rise of a fledgling company, WWE and All Elite Wrestling have handled the adversity well. With that said, the brands will be looking to make an unmistakable impact for the remainder of 2020.
Whether its current champions holding their titles until 2021, Superstars making a surprise appearance or a familiar face returning to the top of the card, there are plenty of big moments possibly on the horizon.
Here are the bold predictions for the rest of the year in both WWE and AEW.
Jon Moxley Finishes Year as Champion
After beating MJF in the main event of All Out and getting a new No. 1 contender for his title in Lance Archer, Jon Moxley looks to have a stranglehold on the AEW World Championship that will last through the end of the year.
Moxley has only been the champion for around 200 days, and the company is clearly building him to have a longer title reign. The former WWE Superstar is one of the biggest draws in the business, and the company letting him carry them into 2021 is the smart choice.
Lance Archer has been one of the most destructive heels in all of wrestling, and he should take Moxley to the limit in their eventual championship match, but it should be the defending titleholder who walks out of the matchup at Full Gear victorious.
Eventually, a returning Cleaner version of Kenny Omega should be the man who avenges his loss at last year's Full Gear and takes the belt, but that shouldn't happen until the first pay-per-view of 2021.
Moxley will finish the year with the title over his shoulder.
Tessa Blanchard Wins Women’s Title at Full Gear
After the show-stealing effort of Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa at All Out and the continued devastation caused by Nyla Rose, there are several conceivable options for a Women's Championship matchup at Full Gear.
Instead of giving the fans something they expect, it's time for the company's women's division to get a much-needed shot in the arm in the form of a debuting Tessa Blanchard.
As one of the most talented female performers in the world and boasting a major following among wrestling fans, Blanchard would immediately step into AEW and become the biggest draw in the division.
Add in the fact that she could eventually align with her father, Tully Blanchard, and become part of the stable featuring the tag team champions, and adding Tessa to the company's roster would be the blockbuster move AEW needs.
Brock Lesnar Returns at Survivor Series
The debut of the Thunderdome was a big deal for WWE, as it brought fans back into the arena, if only virtually. With the need to draw more interest with AEW on the company's heels, don't be surprised if Brock Lesnar returns at Survivor Series.
As one of the company's most important events, Survivor Series will need something extra this year, as fans will likely not be back in person by November. Instead of booking a meaningless multi-man elimination match, The Beast should make his long-awaited comeback.
While a return match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre would make sense from a storyline perspective, this is WWE Creative were talking about. On the other brand, Paul Heyman has aligned himself with Roman Reigns, the current Universal champion.
The company has shown time and time again how dedicated it is to get Reigns over with the crowd. In their mind, letting Heyman screw over The Big Dog and bring back Lesnar to take the Universal Championship would be the ultimate betrayal, turning Reigns face again.
Lesnar returning would be a surprise, but Reigns being shoved down our throats would be nothing new.
Randy Orton Wins World Title from Drew McIntyre
Of all the curveballs 2020 has thrown our way, Randy Orton morphing into one of the best all-around Superstars in the world on the back of his mic ability is not something wrestling fans saw coming.
Yet here we are, with Orton as one of the highlights of Raw each week with his intense promos and nearly perfect storytelling. Before the end of 2020, The Viper will be the company's new WWE champion.
Drew McIntyre has been a great titleholder, but his rise to prominence coincided with the coronavirus outbreak, and his coronation and subsequent run have been an afterthought. Now would be the perfect time to let him drop the belt to Orton.
Not only would letting Orton run with the championship reward The Viper for stepping up his game, but it would also alleviate any John Cena-esque comparisons for McIntyre, while also setting the stage for him to win it back in front of fans.
