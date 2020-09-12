Bold Predictions for WWE and AEW for Rest of 2020

0 of 4

Don Feria/Associated Press

With around three months left in 2020, it's time to make bold predictions for the rest of arguably the wildest year in wrestling history.

Through an ongoing pandemic and the rise of a fledgling company, WWE and All Elite Wrestling have handled the adversity well. With that said, the brands will be looking to make an unmistakable impact for the remainder of 2020.

Whether its current champions holding their titles until 2021, Superstars making a surprise appearance or a familiar face returning to the top of the card, there are plenty of big moments possibly on the horizon.

Here are the bold predictions for the rest of the year in both WWE and AEW.