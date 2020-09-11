Cowboys Rumors: DeMarcus Lawrence Agrees to 1-Year Contract Extension

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly signed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a one-year voidable extension Friday, meaning $15 million of his base salary in 2020 has been converted into a signing bonus.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys will save $12 million in salary cap space this year by making the move.

The extra cap space could be used for a number of different things, including signing free-agent safety Earl Thomas or signing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to an extension.

This marks the second time this week that the Cowboys have altered a contract in order to create additional cap space. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Dallas restructured All-Pro guard Zack Martin's contract to free up an extra $8 million.

Lawrence signed a five-year, $105 million extension with the Cowboys last year, putting him under contract through the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old Lawrence was selected by Dallas in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, but it wasn't until 2017 that he truly broke out as a top pass-rusher.

Lawrence set a career high with 14.5 sacks that season to go along with 58 tackles and four forced fumbles en route to his first Pro Bowl. Lawrence was named to the Pro Bowl again the following season with 10.5 sacks, 64 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception.

His production dipped significantly last season, however, as he finished with just five sacks, 45 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Lawrence will be a hugely important part of the Dallas defense in 2020, though, especially after Robert Quinn—who led the team in sacks last season—signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency.

In terms of the money saved by altering Lawrence's contract, signing Thomas seems like a fairly obvious move. Thomas became a free agent after the Baltimore Ravens released him as a result of him getting into a physical altercation with teammate Chuck Clark in practice.

Thomas comes with some red flags because of the nature of his departure from Baltimore, but he is a seven-time Pro Bowler and has been linked to the Cowboys in the past. Dallas also has a clear need at safety after releasing veteran HaHa Clinton-Dix.

The Cowboys must also continue to set themselves up to re-sign Prescott, as he could be in line to challenge Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs for the richest contract ever signed by an NFL quarterback.