Where Do Luis Robert, Kyle Lewis Rank Among Best Rookie OFs in MLB History?

The unique nature of a 60-game MLB season makes it difficult to compare the statistics of 2020 with those from 162-game seasons.

Luckily, there's this tricky thing called math.

Tasked with placing standouts Luis Robert and Kyle Lewis among the best rookie outfielders in MLB history, we extrapolated their statistics over a full 162-game schedule.

What does that mean?

Basically, we took the statistics that each player has posted through the 43 games the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners have played through Thursday and multiplied them to get a season's worth of production.