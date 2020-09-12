Where Do Luis Robert, Kyle Lewis Rank Among Best Rookie OFs in MLB History?

0 of 11

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The unique nature of a 60-game MLB season makes it difficult to compare the statistics of 2020 with those from 162-game seasons.

Luckily, there's this tricky thing called math.

Tasked with placing standouts Luis Robert and Kyle Lewis among the best rookie outfielders in MLB history, we extrapolated their statistics over a full 162-game schedule.

What does that mean?

Basically, we took the statistics that each player has posted through the 43 games the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners have played through Thursday and multiplied them to get a season's worth of production.

Formula: 162-game season/43 games played=3.77 statistical multiplier

Make sense? If not, it will once you see the math in action.

Of course, it's never as easy as simply extrapolating statistics. Pitchers make adjustments, hitters fall into slumps, injuries play a role—any number of things can happen to throw a player off their pace.

This was a fun attempt to contextualize two of the best rookie outfielders in years with some of the best in history.