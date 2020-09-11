Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We LoveSeptember 11, 2020
Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season kicked off with a Thursday-night bang. The Kansas City Chiefs opened their title-defense season with a 34-20 drubbing of the Houston Texans, but the game yielded fantasy standouts on both sides.
Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was arguably the star of the show, racking up 138 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. However, Houston trade-acquisition David Johnson was also fantasy-valuable, amassing three receptions, 109 total yards and a touchdown of his own.
Will Fuller, who seems to be replacing DeAndre Hopkins as Deshaun Watson's top target, finished with eight catches and 112 yards.
All of this means that many fantasy managers now find themselves in an early Week 1 hole. Well, we're here to help overcome with the top 50 weekly rankings for remaining players and a closer look at some of the best individual matchups of the week.
Fantasy Football Top 50, Post-TNF
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
5. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
6. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
8. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
10. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
11. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
12. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
13. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
14. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
15. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
16. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
18. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
19. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
20. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
21. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
22. Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
23. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
24. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
25. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
26. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
27. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
28. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
29. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
30. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
31. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
32. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
33. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
34. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
35. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
36. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
37. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
38. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
39. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
40. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
41. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
42. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens
43. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
44. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo bills
45. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
46. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos
47. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
48. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
49. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
50. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
If you have New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas on your roster, you're starting him each and every week. However, his Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is especially appealing.
The Bucs do have a couple of ascending cornerbacks and the league's reigning sacks leader in Shaquil Barrett. However, they also have a defense that ranked just 30th against the pass in 2019. Tampa should see some defensive improvements this season but not enough to suddenly field a shutdown secondary.
Tampa also features a passing offense that ranked first in yards and fourth in attempts last season—one that is now helmed by future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. While Brady isn't likely to sling it quite like Jameis Winston did, he should be more efficient with the football.
This game could easily turn into a shootout between Brady and Drew Brees, which would be ideal for Thomas managers in all formats.
Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks
Another prolific fantasy wideout who could be in a Week 1 shootout is Julio Jones. The Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks for their opener, which means a duel between Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson is on the immediate horizon.
While Atlanta now features Todd Gurley in the backfield, they may not have the luxury of going run-heavy in this game. The Falcons will have to match points on the scoreboard, which is great for those with Jones in the lineup.
Also benefiting Jones is the fact that Seattle has a merely average pass defense, even with Jamal Adams now in the lineup. This is a unit that ranked just 27th against the pass and 22nd in points allowed last season.
While Ryan wasn't in the lineup when these two teams met last season, Jones still had a fantastic outing. He caught 10 passes for 152 yards and could have similar numbers this time around.
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was one of the biggest steals in fantasy last season. Now that he's out from under Melvin Gordon III's shadow, he isn't going to be a sleeper. However, he could be poised for an even bigger season in 2020.
"Austin Ekeler came here as an undrafted free agent," head coach Anthony Lynn said, per Fernando Ramirez of ChargerReport. "He made the team on special teams. Then carved out a role for himself in our offense. He has taken his game to another level."
Last season, Ekeler racked up 92 receptions and more than 1,500 scrimmage yards with 11 touchdowns. He should be off to a fast start toward similar numbers with a Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals
While the Chargers are on the road for this one, they're also facing a defense that ranked dead-last against the run and 25th in points allowed in 2019. Ekeler will be in a committee role but could conceivably still have one of the best stat lines of any back in the opening-week schedule.