DeAndre Hopkins Sends Cryptic 'Grateful' Tweet After Texans Fall to Chiefs

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

On a night when DeAndre Hopkins didn't even suit up for the Houston Texans, the All-Pro wideout remained the topic of discussion and then some Thursday.

The NFL season opened up with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs routing the Texans 34-20. Houston's passing offense was noticeably lacking firepower and finished with 242 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

It was clear the team was missing a much-needed piece. The feeling wasn't mutual.

Hopkins began trending on social media shortly following the game with just a one-word tweet: "Grateful."

Sure, the tweet could be coincidental, and it's unknown if the Arizona Cardinals wideout was even watching, but it's hard not to line up the narrative.

The Texans made the stunning decision to trade one of the best receivers in football and a fourth-round pick to Arizona for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-rounder and a 2021 fourth-round pick over the offseason in a deal that's since been widely mocked.

Hopkins was looking for a deserved extension that the Texans were reluctant to hand out. The Cardinals, however, were more than willing. They signed the 28-year-old to a two-year, $54.5 million deal.

Johnson rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while adding three catches for 32 yards, not nearly enough to make up for what Hopkins would typically provide.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Cardinals open the season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET.