Deshaun Watson: Texans Offense Needs to 'Find the Rhythm' After Loss to Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Houston Texans offense struggled in their 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday evening, with the team managing just seven points through three quarters before a pair of garbage-time touchdowns in the fourth.

After the game, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said his team must "find the rhythm" as it looks towards the rest of the 2020 season.

"We've just got to continue to do our job, find the rhythm," Watson said per SportsRadio 610.

Per Texans television host Drew Dougherty, Watson also noted that the Chiefs took away the team's ability to hit deep shots, which will presumably be the team's offensive strength given their fast, playmaking wideout trio of Will Fuller V, Brandin Cooks and Kenny Stills.

The numbers back up Watson's comments, per Next Gen Stats, who also noted the Texans' aerial attack's inability to get much going outside the numbers.

The loss of three-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins in a trade to the Arizona Cardinals was largely felt on Thursday with the passing game failing to get much going throughout the night.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Houston didn't score in the second or third quarters en route to defeat, with Watson connecting on just 12-of-22 passes to teammates outside Fuller, who excelled to the tune of eight catches for 112 yards.

However, the rest of the wide receivers combined for just five receptions and 51 yards on 12 targets.

Houston will look to find its rhythm again beginning Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET when it hosts the defending AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens.