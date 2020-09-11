NASCAR at Richmond 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs ended the same way as seven of the first 26 races of the 2020 season: with Kevin Harvick heading to Victory Lane.

After entering the playoffs as the points leader, Harvick opened the postseason with a win at Darlington on Sunday. He will look to extend his lead (which is 19 points over second-place Denny Hamlin) during the second race of the playoffs at Richmond on Saturday night.

The first round of the playoffs consists of three races (Darlington, Richmond and Bristol) and then the field will be cut from 16 drivers to 12. Harvick guaranteed his spot in the next round by winning at Darlington.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Saturday night's race at Richmond.

NASCAR at Richmond Information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Starting Lineup

Odds to Win

Kevin Harvick: +400 (bet $100 to win $400)

Martin Truex Jr.: +400

Denny Hamlin: +450

Kyle Busch: +700

Brad Keselowski: +850

Joey Logano: +850

Chase Elliott: +1100

Ryan Blaney: +2500

Kurt Busch: +3000

Aric Almirola: +3300

Clint Bowyer: +3300

Jimmie Johnson: +3300

Erik Jones: +3300

Alex Bowman: +5000

William Byron: +5000



Preview

For the first time since 1959, there will only be one race at Richmond Raceway in a NASCAR season. The first scheduled race to take place at Richmond was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the lone race at the track will be important. And there are a few drivers who could emerge victorious to secure their spot in the next round of the postseason.

Harvick's already done that, but it's possible he will win again given he's done it so often this season. He's a three-time winner at Richmond, although he hasn't gone to Victory Lane at the track since 2013. His chances of winning are improved by the fact that he'll be on pole for Saturday's race.

The past two years, the races at Richmond were swept. Martin Truex Jr. won both events in 2019, while Kyle Busch won both in 2018. Truex is in sixth in the standings, and Busch is in 10th.

Busch is still seeking his first victory of the 2020 season, so he could be arriving in Richmond at the right time, as he's a six-time winner at the track—the most among active drivers. And with only seven points separating him and 13th-place Clint Bowyer, a victory would assure Busch that he will be in the next round of the playoffs.

However, both Busch and Bowyer will be without their crew chiefs Saturday. At Darlington, both drivers' cars were missing two lug nuts during post-race inspection, so Adam Stevens (Busch's crew chief) and John Klausmeier (Bowyer's crew chief) were each suspended one race. Jacob Canter will fill in for Busch's team, while Greg Zipadelli will be with Bowyer's.

Denny Hamlin could be another driver to watch Saturday night, as he ranks second this season with six wins. He's never let Harvick pull too far ahead, and the three-time winner at Richmond will be starting seventh.

No matter who ends up on top, it will be exciting for fans to watch short-track racing Saturday night. Because of the schedule modifications, there have been only three events at short tracks this season and none since the All-Star Race at Bristol on July 15 (a non-points race). The previous short-track points race was at Martinsville on June 10.