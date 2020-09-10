John Daly Announces He Underwent Surgery for Bladder Cancer

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Professional golfer John Daly said on Golf Channel's PGA Tour Champions Learning Center show that he underwent surgery for bladder cancer.

"(The urologist said) it doesn't look like any stones are in there. But unfortunately, you have bladder cancer," Daly said per Golf Channel's Will Gray.

"After I did the CT (scan) I was fixing to sip on my Diet Coke and he said, 'Don't drink anything. We have to get you back in here and get this cancer out of you.'"

Daly has suffered from kidney stones and back pain recently, per Gray, and removed himself from the Champions Tour's Charles Schwab Series event field at Ozarks National in Ridgedale, Missouri. That tournament took place from Aug. 24-26.

The 54-year-old underwent successful surgery, but Daly said that he likely has a long road ahead:

"[The doctor] said there's an 85 percent chance it comes back. So I've got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again. It's probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don't know. You just don't know. Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details. But it doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there's a miracle."

"Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something. I don't know all the details. But it doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there is a miracle.''

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Upon the news breaking, Daly received a swarm of support from many people, and he acknowledged them on Twitter:

Daly has 18 professional wins to his name, including five on the PGA Tour. He is a two-time major winner who took down the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open Championship.