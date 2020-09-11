Fantasy Baseball 2020: Top Replacements for Injured MLB Players for Week 7

John Amis/Associated Press

Fantasy baseball's race to the 2020 finish line is approaching the final turn.

The campaign's blink-and-you-might-miss-it pace has led to some frantic moments for fantasy managers, but it hasn't helped players duck the injury bug. Key contributors keep going down with various ailments, with Ketel Marte, Jose Altuve, Jorge Soler and Max Fried among the latest to hit the injury list.

Now is not the time to play it patient. You must aggressively search the waiver wire for replacements. Or, since you were savvy enough to come here, you can simply keep reading for the best pickups who are rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.

Top Waiver-Wire Targets for Week 7

Brad Miller, 2B/3B/OF, St. Louis Cardinals (49 Percent Rostered)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Opportunity's knock took a while to get to Brad Miller, but he's making it worth the wait.

Granted regular at-bats for the first time since 2016 (when he launched 30 home runs for the Tampa Bay Rays), he's giving the St. Louis Cardinals no choice but to keep him in the lineup. He's hitting .284 with a massive .402 on-base percentage. He has five homers, 21 RBI and 15 runs in just 28 games. He also bats right behind Paul Goldschmidt and his absurd .459 OBP, so the chance for run production is substantial.

While more players are providing positional versatility in the modern game, the flexibility Miller offers is a cut above most. He can fill two infield spots or play the outfield in Yahoo leagues, which makes him the ideal addition for a rotisserie lineup. If you need a plug-and-play hitter, there's a good chance Miller can tag in wherever you need it.

In points leagues, Miller might be even more attractive given the gargantuan volume of games still on St. Louis' schedule. Since the Cardinals are making up for time lost to postponements, their last off day is already behind them, and they have four double-headers between now and the campaign's closure Sept. 27.

Adam Duvall, OF, Atlanta Braves (34 Percent Owned)

Did you do anything more than shrug your shoulders the first time Adam Duvall delivered a three-homer game in September? Unless you're in the deepest of fantasy leagues, you probably didn't. It's OK—none of us did. Huge games just happen sometimes, so one monster showing won't have people rushing to the waiver wire for someone who had 10 homers and played 41 games last season.

But read the first sentence of this section again. Notice how we had to mention we were talking about the first time Duvall sent three over the fence in one outing. In case you aren't the quickest with context clues, he added a second three-homer effort to his September ledger. And in this outing, Wednesday's rout of the Miami Marlins, he drove in nine of Atlanta's record-setting 29 runs.

Snoozing on one three-homer performance is fine if you have doubts about a hitter. But a pair of triple-bombs over an eight-day stretch? A home run total that sits tied for seventh across the entire major league (13)? Snooze no more, folks.

"There comes a point when the numbers demand action, regardless of what any deeper analysis shows, and we've reached that point with Duvall," CBS Sports' Scott White wrote.

Duvall probably won't help in any non-power categories. He's a career .235 hitter with a .294 OBP. He last stole a base in April 2018. Temper your expectations here, in other words, but get him on your roster if you're lacking power production. He has a pair of 30-homer seasons on his resume, and his career 162-game averages include 31 home runs and 90 RBI.

Dane Dunning, SP, Chicago White Sox (27 Percent Rostered)

With a flurry of young hurlers making waves in the big leagues, Dane Dunning's impressive to start to his MLB career has apparently gone unnoticed in most portions of the fantasy world.

That's a mistake. He's made four starts and hasn't given up more than three earned runs in any of them. Two of them were scoreless. He had 14 strikeouts against two walks in his first two outings. In his last one, he stretched beyond five innings for the first time and was rewarded with his first career victory.

His ERA sits at a quality 2.70. His WHIP is a perfect 1.00. His minor league track record says all of this could be legit. A first-round pick in 2016, he owns a career 2.74 ERA in the minors with 10.2 strikeouts against 2.4 walks per nine innings.

If you have a hole in your rotation—as most of us do this season—Dunning seems like a smart way to fill it.