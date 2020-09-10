Texans Remain in Locker Room for National Anthem Ahead of Opener vs. Chiefs

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans stayed in the locker room for pregame ceremonies prior to their 2020 NFL season opener at the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

That included the playing of the American national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a song known as the Black national anthem. An NFL-produced video in support of social justice was also shown:

The Chiefs were on the field for most of the pregame ceremonies, interlocking arms on one of the goal lines in an end zone for the video and "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

They then went back to the locker room. In that interim period, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt revealed the team's Super Bowl championship banner before introducing Kansas City back onto the field.

After a break, the American national anthem played, with most Chiefs either locking arms on the sideline or standing with their hands on their hearts as performers Chloe and Halle sung while wearing T-shirts honoring Breonna Taylor and George Floyd:

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce locked arms side by side. Chiefs linebacker Alex Okafor knelt with his fist raised.

The Texans stayed inside their locker room and arrived at the field after the anthem. After a brief moment, Kansas City and Houston gathered at midfield for a pregame show of unity in the fight for social justice:

Some of the 17,000 fans in the Arrowhead Stadium stands booed during the show of unity, prompting Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports to tweet the following:

Afterward, the two teams kicked off the 2020 season.