Gervonta Davis Says 'I Was Wrong' for Attacking Ex-Girlfriend at Basketball Game

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Gervonta Davis apologized for grabbing his ex-girlfriend around her neck in the stands at a celebrity basketball game in February.

"I was just mad," Davis said on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer (via TMZ Sports). "And, once I seen her, it's not [like] I grabbed her by her neck, I grabbed her shirt, like, you gotta get outta here type thing."

"And, I probably was wrong for doing that. I WAS wrong for doing that. But, it wasn't so much of not me trying to hit her, it was just me angry."

TMZ Sports shared a video of the incident. Davis walks along the baseline toward the front row and grabs the woman from her seat before shoving her in the direction of a backstage area. Footage from another camera shows Davis appearing to throw a punch at a figure off-screen.

Davis said in the interview he never struck the woman.

Police in Coral Gables, Florida, said they looked into the matter when video of the attack surfaced on social media, and Davis was charged with simple battery and domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Authorities said the woman suffered injuries to her hip and left jaw.