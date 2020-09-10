Report: Broncos' Von Miller out Several Months After Surgery on Ankle Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos star Von Miller will undergo surgery for his dislocated tendon, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The procedure will leave Miller out for "several months" and potentially the entire 2020 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the eight-time Pro Bowler was injured during practice and suffered a serious tendon injury.

Miller posted a tweet Thursday alluding to Kobe Bryant's Achilles injury:

The Los Angeles Lakers legend tore his Achilles in April 2013, famously attempting a free throw immediately after the injury before leaving the court. Bryant attempted to return in December 2013 but made only six appearances before a knee injury sidelined him again.

The Broncos can expect Miller to miss a significant chunk of the upcoming season—if he comes back at all. Denver is placing him on injured reserve, which rules him out for a minimum of three games.

According to Schefter, the team inquired about Clay Matthews III, only to be told Matthews isn't planning to suit up in 2020. His agent, Ryan Williams, refuted the report:

Miller has long been the leader of Denver's defense. He finished 2019 with 43 tackles, eight sacks and two passes defended.

The Broncos will still have Bradley Chubb rushing off the left. Chubb's second season was derailed by a torn ACL, but he posted 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018.

Even assuming the former NC State star can deliver similar production, the front seven will have a massive void where it was counting on Miller to contribute.